Angry Jos Verstappen doesn’t trust Christian Horner to save “serious situation”

Jos Verstappen has launched a scathing criticism of Red Bull and Christian Horner after the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

His son Max Verstappen finished as runner-up at his home race to Lando Norris but it was the distance that he trailed behind which was the major concern.

McLaren’s Norris won by a 22-second margin, and Verstappen is now winless in five consecutive grands prix heading to Monza this weekend.

"More than 20 seconds is a very big disappointment,” the F1 champion’s outspoken father told Bild.

“Max never had a chance to win. But that's not surprising when you reverse-engineer the car."

Red Bull had reverted to parts used earlier in the season in order to tackle the Zandvoort track.

"That says it all,” Jos Verstappen said. “The team took the wrong turn several times.

“Internally, you should hold a mirror up to yourself and not always gloss over everything.

“It is time – if it is not already too late – to question ourselves.

“The good people are leaving the team. I'm very unhappy with what's happening."

Chief technology officer Adrian Newey will exit Red Bull next year, and will likely join a rival team, while sporting director Jonathan Wheatley will become the Audi team principal.

Jos Verstappen continued: "You can't sugarcoat it anymore, the situation is serious.

“Max won't be satisfied with having a car like that. Now it's up to Horner to get the team back on track."

Verstappen Senior was asked if he trusts Horner’s ability to return the team to winning ways.

"I'll be surprised, but at the moment I'm saying no,” Jos Verstappen said.

“A lot has to happen. The whole spirit has to change."

The relationship between the Red Bull team principal and the father of the team’s star driver has been edgy all year.

Earlier this season, Verstappen Senior called for Horner to lose his job.

Verstappen senior also unusually took to social media to dispel a theory that his son had driven slowly, not maximising his car, because he had no chance of overtaking Norris.

A comment on social media read: “There was no need for Max to go all out. Whether you finish 2nd at 4 or at 23 seconds you get the same number of points.”

But Jos Verstappen wryly replied: “Then you haven't understood it yet.”