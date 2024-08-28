Explained: Why Williams opted against Mick Schumacher or Liam Lawson

Revealing how close Mick Schumacher and Liam Lawson came to Williams opportunity

Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher

Williams ignored Mick Schumacher and Liam Lawson for their midseason driver change.

Logan Sargeant has been axed from his F1 seat, between last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix and this weekend’s round at Monza.

Franco Colapinto, from Williams driver academy, has got the nod to replace Sargeant as a full-time driver, alongside Alex Albon, for the rest of 2024.

Mercedes and Red Bull had put forward drivers from their own environments as suggestions to replace Sargeant.

“I would very much hope that Mick gets the chance, because we haven’t seen the real Mick,” said Mercedes boss Toto Wolff about their third driver.

Red Bull’s Christian Horner said about their reserve driver Lawson: “If they needed a driver next weekend, we’d be open to that.”

Williams boss James Vowles ran out of patience with Sargeant after his costly crash on Saturday at Zandvoort. His wrecked car could not be repaired in time for qualifying.

“Vowles spent the afternoon and evening making enquires with other teams,” to find a replacement for Monza a week later, F1.com reports.

The opportunity which eventually fell to Colapinto is for only nine races, because Williams have Albon and Carlos Sainz contracted for next year.

Why didn’t Williams pick Schumacher?

Schumacher was “never a frontrunner” to claim the last-gasp race drive with Williams, the same report states.

The relationship between Mercedes’ Wolff and ex-colleague Vowles might have smoothed over a return to the F1 grid for Schumacher, but instead Williams overlooked him.

Schumacher lost his Haas seat at the end of 2022 and has spent two seasons without a drive.

Last week, Alpine’s confirmation that they had chosen rookie Jack Doohan for their 2025 car was a major blow for the hopeful Schumacher.

He has now seen the possibility of nine races with Williams vanish.

The vacancy at Sauber - which will evolve into Audi - may still interest Schumacher, not least because of his German links to the mighty manufacturer.

Why didn’t Williams pick Lawson?

Lawson “wasn’t a possibility” due to the terms with which Red Bull were willing to loan him out, F1.com states.

Red Bull weren’t keen on letting Lawson go because he remains an option for them in 2024. Sergio Perez and RB’s Daniel Ricciardo remain under scrutiny.

It “wasn’t an option” for Red Bull to let Williams have Lawson for the rest of 2024 because it would weaken their own ranks.

Williams did not want to strike a deal which would have allowed Red Bull to take him back later this year, the same report claims.

Lawson’s future was a hot topic last weekend when Helmut Marko seemingly claimed that he was guaranteed a 2025 race drive within Red Bull or RB.

Horner later clarified that Marko meant a race drive on the F1 grid, not specifically with either of their teams.

But, the door to Williams has slammed shut.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
26m ago
Lewis Hamilton “changing of the guard” analysis will “upset a lot of people”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
59m ago
Ralf Schumacher critical of Alpine as Mick learns bad news via Instagram
Ralf Schumacher
Ralf Schumacher
F1
News
1h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Albon doubts Williams “hierarchy” shift following Carlos Sainz arrival
Alex Albon
Alex Albon
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Fabio di Giannantonio heads for Aragon MotoGP return: ‘We have done everything possible’
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
RR
News
1h ago
Two Manx Grand Prix riders in “serious” condition after red-flagged race
Manx Grand Prix
Manx Grand Prix

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
1h ago
Did Ducati commit too soon to their latest 2025 star?
Gigi Dall'Igna
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP
News
1h ago
KTM confirms third MotoGP wild-card for Pol Espargaro
Pol Espargaro
Pol Espargaro
F1
News
1h ago
Angry Jos Verstappen doesn’t trust Christian Horner to save “serious situation”
Jos Verstappen
Jos Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
Explained: Why Williams opted against Mick Schumacher or Liam Lawson
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher