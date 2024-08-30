Lando Norris warned that Max Verstappen didn’t take radio message “too nicely”

“He would not have taken that very nicely or too well"

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris has been warned that his cheeky radio message after victory at Zandvoort might have irked Max Verstappen.

Daniel Ricciardo insists that Verstappen could respond on-track this weekend at the F1 Italian Grand Prix.

Norris said “simply lovely” after winning the Dutch Grand Prix, a catchphrase often used when Verstappen wins races.

“They both are obviously supremely talented,” said Ricciardo.

“I’ve had the pleasure of being team mates with both of them.

“Lando, I think his confidence is growing the longer he spends time in the sport and the more success he has. Very confident to throw out a ‘simply lovely’ after the race.

“As much as [Max and Lando] are friends, I know how competitive Max is.

“He would not have taken that very nicely or too well, so we’ll see how he responds this weekend.”

Norris’ victory last weekend at Zandvoort means he now trails Verstappen by 70 points in the drivers’ standings.

Red Bull’s lead over McLaren in the constructors’ standings is far slimmer, at just 30 points heading into Monza.

Will Ricciardo stay in F1?

RB driver Ricciardo’s last Formula 1 grand prix victory was at Monza three years ago.

He returns knowing that he still has no contract for 2025 with seats filling up quickly.

“Obviously my intention is to keep competing in the sport, but time will tell. There is nothing fixed for next year,” he admitted.

“I would say some things should get confirmed in the not-so-distant future.

“I don’t think anyone will have to wait until October/November, I think things will happen sooner than that.

“For me now, I’ve got to focus on what my hands and feet are doing behind the wheel, and that will make my chances as good as anything if I can perform.”

