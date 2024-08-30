“Two teams that are not currently on the grid” ask for Adrian Newey

Adrian Newey’s admirers include at least 12 teams - that’s the entire F1 grid plus more.

His manager, the former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan, revealed that interest in Newey is even more widespread that originally thought.

Red Bull chief technology officer Newey will exit his job next year and will become available for a new employer in 2025.

“Every single team in Formula 1 has spoken to us,” Jordan said on the Formula For Success podcast.

“And, indeed, two teams who are not currently on the grid at the moment.

“I’ll let people think about that…”

Jordan would not name the two teams who are not currently on the F1 grid that are interested in Newey.

But, if his assertions are correct, then trying to bring in Newey suggests a confidence that they will soon join Formula 1.

Audi are the most notable manufacturer who will officially enter F1 in 2026. They are running as Sauber this year, and next.

Newey has been most seriously linked with Aston Martin and Ferrari.

Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle tried to cheekily ask Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll last weekend at Zandvoort about his pursuit of Newey.

Brundle asked during his grid walk: “When does Adrian Newey start with you?”

Stroll responded: “I did not say that Adrian Newey was starting with me.”

Jordan was asked to comment on that exchange - and the likelihood of Aston Martin winning the race for Newey - but bluntly said “no”.

His revelation that all 10 of the current F1 teams have got in touch to ask about Newey is perhaps no surprise.

McLaren have since ruled themselves out, while Newey’s other former team Williams have reportedly made their interest known.

Mercedes - who have their own substantial technical team, also - have never been at the forefront of talking up their chances to recruit Newey but Jordan’s words suggest they also made contact.

Newey is no closer to announcing where his next move will be.

The 65-year-old is free to start work with a new F1 team next year, meaning he can aid the development of their 2026 car.

The new regulations begin in 2026 creating an opportunity for a new period of dominance to start.