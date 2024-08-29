Max Verstappen’s verdict: Are Red Bull’s struggles linked to Adrian Newey exit?

Three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen thinks it’s unlikely Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull has impacted the team’s on-track performance in 2024.

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Red Bull announced Newey will officially leave the team in the first quarter of 2025.

Coincidentally since then, Red Bull have been caught in the development race, with their spot at the top of the constructors’ championship under threat.

McLaren sit 30 points behind Red Bull with nine rounds to go - and have momentum on their side.

Red Bull have struggled with their upgrades in 2024, reverting back to an older specification of floor to find answers at the last race at Zandvoort.

Speaking to media at the Italian Grand Prix, where Crash.net are present, Verstappen was asked if Red Bull’s poor form is linked to Newey’s departure.

He replied: “Normally not. It’s just, since it was announced that he was leaving, it’s been more difficult. But it shouldn’t matter if someone is, let’s say, leaving on the spot, that immediately the performance drops.

“Because the car has always been the same. So, yeah, normally not.”

Verstappen has revealed that there’s not been much contact with Newey in “the last few weeks” after his office in the Red Bull factory was moved.

“I mean, the last few weeks, not so much,” he added. “Of course, he has moved office as well, at the factory.

“But whenever I do see him - I mean, we have a good relationship, that's never been a problem.”

Verstappen also admitted it would be “unfair” to ask him about the car given his change in position with the team ahead of his departure next year.

“No. And I think it would also be a bit unfair, to do that,” he explained.

Verstappen is 70 points ahead of Lando Norris in the drivers’ championship.

Despite finishing over 20 seconds behind the McLaren driver, Red Bull are expected to fare better at Monza this weekend.