Nerves for Valtteri Bottas as new Audi boss names two potential replacements

Mattia Binotto has named two potential replacements for Valtteri Bottas at Sauber.

There are just two vacant seats before the 2025 F1 driver line-up is complete - one at Sauber, and one at RB.

Bottas and teammate Zhou Guanyu know they are competing over one drive, alongside newcomer Nico Hulkenberg.

Binotto - the former Ferrari team principal who has taken on a senior job at Audi, who will run as Sauber until 2026 - admits the team are looking at possible new drivers.

F2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto and Sauber reserve Theo Pourchaire (the 2023 F2 champion) are the names in question.

"Theo is our present reserve driver and is already part of the family,” Binotto said.

“No doubt that he is on our list.

"Gabriel is doing very well in F2, he has shown to be a great talent.

“Certainly we are looking to what he is doing as we are looking to many others. I don't see that as the only name in which we are focusing our attention.

"So there are many names on the list - great potential, great expertise, great experience.

“Again, it's a matter of you need to judge what's most important for us in the short, medium and long-term.

"A clear, clear plan, which today I do not have really an answer for."

Binotto was spotted deep in discussion with Bortoletto in the Monza paddock.

His words are a nervy admission for the future plans of Bottas and Zhou.

Veteran driver Bottas has already set out an important stipulation if Sauber opt to offer him a renewed deal.

“I'm only interested in multi-year contract,” he said.

“Because for me, doing just one year, I know that still next year probably won't be easy for my career.”

Zhou, meanwhile, exclusively told Crash.net: “Fighting for a seat with Valtteri, either one of us have it, I’m more than happy if I lose the seat against him.

“Of course there are some drivers you maybe doubt why they are having the seat for next year.

“But if it’s just one seat up to me and him, I want to fight for it but if he has it, I won’t feel very frustrated.”