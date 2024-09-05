Ferrari ‘did not wish’ to get in Adrian Newey bidding war with Aston Martin

Ferrari opted against entering a bidding war with Aston Martin to secure F1 design legend Adrian Newey's services.

Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey

Ferrari were unwilling to enter a “bidding war” with Aston Martin to try and secure the services of legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey.

Team principal Frederic Vasseur “had secured the budget to sign Newey” but Ferrari did not wish to match Aston Martin’s “substantial” offer for the 65-year-old, Motorsport reports.

According to the publication, Ferrari would have been able to join the team in a consultant role and be based from the UK, rather than having to relocate to Italy to be closer to the team’s Maranello base.

"This would not be dissimilar to how John Barnard worked as Ferrari's chief designer; Barnard set up an office in Guildford rather than move to Maranello, with engineers seconded to his personal department,” the report added.

Ferrari have not responded to an approach for comment from Crash.net.

Newey will instead join British squad Aston Martin, with an announcement expected to be made next week ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Aston Martin have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday 10 September.

On Tuesday, Aston Martin denied reports they have signed Newey.

“Adrian has been linked to multiple teams. He would add value to whichever project he decides to join,” an Aston Martin spokesperson told Crash.net.

“He is just one of the big names being linked with this very exciting Aston Martin project but we don’t have anything to announce.”

Sky have since reported that Newey has “said yes” to Aston Martin, with personal terms already agreed.

Newey will be free to move to another team in early 2025 following his Red Bull exit after 19 years at the team. 

