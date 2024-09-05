Ferrari announce F1 technical team shake-up ahead of Lewis Hamilton era

Ferrari have announced a significant F1 technical team shake-up ahead of Lewis Hamilton's arrival in 2025.

Ferrari on track at Monza
Ferrari have announced several changes to their F1 technical team ahead of Lewis Hamilton's arrival in 2025, including the appointment of ex-Mercedes chief Loic Serra as their technical director for chassis.

The Italian team confirmed in May that Serra would join alongside Jerome d’Ambrosio.

Initially, Serra was announced as head of chassis performance engineering, reporting directly to Enrico Cardile.

However, Cardile has since left the team for Aston Martin, paving the way for Serra to become their technical director for chassis.

It’s a significant technical reshuffle at Ferrari as they prepare for Hamilton’s arrival in 2025.

Hamilton will end his 12-year stint at Mercedes as he makes the move to Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc.

On Thursday morning, Ferrari released the following statement: “Scuderia Ferrari HP announces that it has entrusted the role of Technical Director Chassis to Loic Serra.

“As previously announced, the French engineer, born in 1972, will join the team on 1 October. Loic in this new role will report directly to the Team Principal, Fred Vasseur.

“Serra will therefore be responsible for the following departments: Chassis Project Engineering, headed up by Fabio Montecchi; Vehicle Performance, headed up by Marco Adurno; Aerodynamics, headed up by Diego Tondi; Track Engineering, headed up by Matteo Togninalli and Chassis Operations, headed up by to Diego Ioverno, who also continues in the role of Sporting Director.

“The role of Technical Director Power Unit continues to be assigned to Enrico Gualtieri reporting directly to Fred Vasseur.”

Ferrari had been heavily linked with Adrian Newey following Red Bull’s announcement in Miami that he would leave the team in the first quarter of 2025.

The 65-year-old is now expected to join Aston Martin. 

