Mercedes GPS data reveals ‘root’ of Lewis Hamilton’s qualifying frustrations

Mercedes say they understand Lewis Hamilton's frustrations about missing out on pole at Monza.

Lewis Hamilton was hugely frustrated with his qualifying at Monza
Lewis Hamilton was hugely frustrated with his qualifying at Monza

Mercedes can understand the “root” of Lewis Hamilton’s qualifying frustrations at the F1 Italian Grand Prix having analysed their GPS data.

After topping the timesheets in two of the three practice sessions at Monza, Hamilton was only sixth-fastest in qualifying. It came a week after he was knocked out in Q2 at the Dutch Grand Prix, qualifying only 12th.

The seven-time world champion said he was “absolutely furious” with his performance and added Mercedes “deserved better”, feeling he had thrown away a shot at pole position.

Mercedes’ head of trackside engineering Andrew Shovlin revealed that the team’s data confirmed just how close Hamilton had been to challenging for pole.

“I’m sure we could’ve done a bit better,” Shovlin said. “The root of Lewis’ frustrations is evident when you look at the GPS data to see that going into that final corner, we were within half a tenth of Lando and his pole position lap, but then the last corner for Lewis didn’t work out particularly well.

“He lost a bit of time there, and had it not been for that, he could’ve easily been on the front row if not challenging for pole.”

George Russell outpaced Mercedes teammate Hamilton for the 12th time this year as he took third on the grid, behind the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

“Not a dissimilar story with George as well, he was going pretty close going into that final corner, it was a bit better for him and that earned him the P3 position,” Shovlin added.

“But what we’ve seen in the recent races is that fights for the front of the grid is actually extending all the way down to P7, P8. You can get so many cars there within two tenths of a second, and that’s the sort of margin where it really comes down to whether the drivers put that lap together.

“And frustratingly for Lewis, he’d shown great pace in Q2, didn’t quite get it right for that final run in Q3, and you can drop all the way down to P6. It’s just how tight it is at the moment.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
25m ago
Mercedes GPS data reveals ‘root’ of Lewis Hamilton’s qualifying frustrations
Lewis Hamilton was hugely frustrated with his qualifying at Monza
Lewis Hamilton was hugely frustrated with his qualifying at Monza
MotoGP
Feature
41m ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Fabio Quartararo, Miguel Oliveira
Fabio Quartararo, Miguel Oliveira
MotoGP
News
49m ago
Official: Yamaha signs Miguel Oliveira for Pramac in MotoGP 2025
Miguel Oliveira signs for Pramac Yamaha
Miguel Oliveira signs for Pramac Yamaha
WSBK
News
1h ago
Ducati “learnt a lot” thanks to Alvaro Bautista WorldSBK ballast
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Misano time attack concern for Fabio Quartararo: “That didn't go so well”
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Ferrari ‘did not wish’ to get in Adrian Newey bidding war with Aston Martin
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
WSBK
News
2h ago
Podiums the target for Danilo Petrucci in remainder of WorldSBK 2024
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Danilo Petrucci, 2024 Portuguese WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Ferrari announce F1 technical team shake-up ahead of Lewis Hamilton era
Ferrari on track at Monza
Ferrari on track at Monza
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Dorna and FIM extend MotoGP agreement until 2060
Grid, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Grid, 2024 Aragon MotoGP