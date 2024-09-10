Adrian Newey addresses Ferrari interest after signing for Aston Martin: "In the end..."

Adrian Newey addresses Ferrari's interest - and having talks with other rival teams.

Adrian Newey

Adrian Newey has addressed why he’s opted to join Aston Martin over Ferrari.

On Tuesday morning, Newey was unveiled as Aston Martin’s new managing technical partner.

Newey will oversee Aston Martin’s F1 technical team from a leadership perspective, guiding the organisation’s impressive group of engineers and designers.

It’s a major coup for Aston Martin, signing F1’s greatest car designer, particularly with Ferrari, McLaren and Williams all showing interest in Newey.

When Newey’s departure from Red Bull was announced on the eve of the Miami Grand Prix, Ferrari were thought to be favourites to sign Newey.

However, as the weeks progressed, Aston Martin grew into the ascendancy, with a tour of the team’s HQ proving to be a decisive factor in signing Newey.

Speaking after his unveiling, Newey was asked about the talks with Ferrari.

“I was very flattered by the number of teams that did approach me,” Newey said.

“I had discussions with some of those teams, not all of them, but in the end it became a clear and natural choice.”

Aston Martin have heavily invested in their Silverstone facility, while installing a brand new wind tunnel.

The team will also be exclusively powered by Honda in 2026, giving them the best platform to deliver for the new technical regulations.

Newey conceded that Lawrence Stroll’s “commitment” and “enthusiasm” was a persuasive factor in signing for Aston Martin.

“When I announced I'd be departing the old team, I was flattered to have a lot of approaches from teams,” he added.

“Lawrence's passion, commitment, enthusiasm was endearing and persuasive.”

