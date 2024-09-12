Lewis Hamilton ‘not disappointed’ by Adrian Newey’s Ferrari snub

Lewis Hamilton doesn't view Adrian Newey's decision to snub Ferrari as a setback.

Lewis Hamilton arrives in the Baku paddock
Lewis Hamilton arrives in the Baku paddock

Lewis Hamilton insists he is not disappointed that he will not get the chance to work with F1 design great Adrian Newey at Ferrari next season.

The seven-time world champion had previously admitted it would be a “privilege” to join forces with Newey when his Red Bull exit was announced in May. He added that the legendary designer was the number one person he wanted to work with in F1.

Ferrari had been heavily-linked with a move for Newey but Aston Martin ultimately won the race for his services, announcing the statement signing ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku.

Asked by Crash.net if any part of him was disappointed that Newey won’t be joining him at Ferrari, Hamilton replied: “Honestly, no.

“I feel like, while I’ve mentioned before that it would be an honour to work with Adrian, I have been privileged to work with two championship-winning teams that didn’t have Adrian.

“I think any team probably would have been happy to have had him. But at the end of the day he had to do what was best for him. It doesn’t change anything for me. It doesn’t change my goal, or my focus with the next move.

“So I still believe 100% that there’s lots we can do there.”

Charles Leclerc echoed his future Ferrari teammate’s comments, stressing: “There are no disappointments. It’s not like we haven’t tried or spoken to Adrian. I know that there were talks and he made his decision. I respect his decision.

“At the end as Ferrari, we have always considered more the group than the individual. Of course Adrian has an incredible palmaras [record] and has done amazing things.

"But we have an amazing group and I have no doubts that going forward we have an extremely strong team to come back at the top. I’m really happy with the structure.

“Obviously it’s Fred [Vasseur, Ferrari team principal]'s job to try and put the team in the best possible place to try and win races and I 200 percent trust Fred and I’m completely onboard with his vision.

“It’s a continuous process to try and improve Ferrari over the years and we are in the middle of this process. But I am super happy with the way he sees things and the things he does.” 

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jack Miller: 'It’s still six Ducatis on the grid…'
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
2h ago
Max Verstappen responds to Aston Martin’s advances and Adrian Newey’s unveiling
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Aprilia heat concern: “I’m a little bit worried, you cannot breathe”
Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, 2024 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
Maverick Vinales, Aleix Espargaro, 2024 San Marino MotoGP Sprint
F1
News
3h ago
Penalty points debate rages behind-the-scenes at F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Kevin Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen
F1
News
3h ago
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell on “gut" feeling of Mercedes floor conundrum
George Russell
George Russell

More News

F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton ‘not disappointed’ by Adrian Newey’s Ferrari snub
Lewis Hamilton arrives in the Baku paddock
Lewis Hamilton arrives in the Baku paddock
F1
News
4h ago
Oscar Piastri clarifies Lando Norris team orders: 'I won't pull over at every race'
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
F1
News
4h ago
Charles Leclerc quizzed about “missed opportunity” as Adrian Newey snubs Ferrari
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Valentino Rossi launches new tirade against Marc Marquez as fresh details emerge
VALENTINO ROSSI, Marc Marquez, MotoGP, portrait [Gold & Goose]
VALENTINO ROSSI, Marc Marquez, MotoGP, portrait [Gold & Goose]
WSBK
News
4h ago
“It's too dangerous!”: Ex-WorldSBK star urges change after Toprak Razgatlioglu injury
Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu