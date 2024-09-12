Charles Leclerc quizzed about “missed opportunity” as Adrian Newey snubs Ferrari

Charles Leclerc insists “the group” at Ferrari can overcome the failure to recruit Adrian Newey.

Red Bull’s outgoing chief technology officer was unveiled as a new shareholder and Managing Technical Partner at Aston Martin.

Newey’s arrival at the Silverstone-based team is a major boost to their future and arguably a setback for Ferrari, who were again unable to bring him to Italy.

Ferrari’s Leclerc was asked if it was a “missed opportunity”.

He replied to Sky Sports: “Let’s say, I am not disappointed. I would be disappointed if we didn’t try, or didn’t speak with Adrian.

“We spoke with Adrian as a team. At the end, he made his choice and I completely respect his choice of going somewhere else.

“At Ferrari we have always valued the group more than one individual.

“Of course, Adrian Newey is Adrian Newey and he is incredible for everything he has achieved.

“But we have incredible individuals in Ferrari. I believe in the group. I am sure we have the right group to come back to the top.

“But, again, I respect Adrian’s decision. He will be working alongside one of his favourite drivers, Fernando Alonso.

“I wish him the best but I hope Ferrari comes out on top.”

Ferrari have their own imposing technical team for 2025 and beyond.

Loic Serra, formerly of Mercedes, is their director for chassis. He will fill the void left by Enrico Cardile who left Ferrari for Aston Martin, where he will also find Newey.

Ferrari have already completed the blockbuster signing of Lewis Hamilton for 2025.

Hamilton and Leclerc will form a fearsome driver combo for the famous Italian brand.

But Newey’s decision to remain in the UK with Aston Martin means he will never join forces with fellow British legend, Hamilton.

They have spoken of their admiration for each other over the years but an alliance is now extremely unlikely.