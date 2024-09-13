Lewis Hamilton needs to arrive at Ferrari “as a winner” | “It’s a chaotic team”

"That’s not the baggage he wants to bring to Ferrari. It’s a chaotic team - not an easy team to work in."

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes it’s “super important” Lewis Hamilton ends his time at Mercedes strongly ahead of his switch to Ferrari next year.

Hamilton will end his 12-year stint at Mercedes at the end of this year before making a shock move to Ferrari.

Before the British Grand Prix, Hamilton was on a long win drought that nearly stretched to 1000 days.

Overall, while Hamilton has taken two wins for Mercedes, teammate George Russell has generally been more impressive, particularly in qualifying.

Speaking on Sky Sports' F1 Show in Azerbaijan, Villeneuve explained why it’s necessary for Hamilton to end the season well.

“It’s super important,” he said. “It’s been so long. He’s been seen as winning when the car was easily winning and when it became hard, Russell was a little bit ahead.

“That’s not the baggage he wants to bring to Ferrari. It’s a chaotic team - not an easy team to work in. You want to arrive as a winner.”

A “really good day” for Hamilton

Hamilton enjoyed a strong day on Friday in Azerbaijan.

The 39-year-old was third-fastest in FP2, just a tenth off Charles Leclerc.

“It was a really good day,” Hamilton explained. “I enjoyed today. I hit the ground running from the get go. I made incremental steps with the setup.

“For once, I felt like we didn’t have any steps that we had to come back on. It was consistently building. I don’t know how my long run is compared to others but we didn’t get a huge amount of laps.

“Red Bull seem pretty quick as does Ferrari. We’re there or thereabouts.”

While Hamilton was pleased with Mercedes’ pace, he’s remaining “cautious” about their chances of success.

“I really don’t know,” he concluded. “On this day you don’t know what fuel loads everyone is on. Often when we get to P3 or qualifying everyone takes a step and we haven’t always. We’ll stay cautious and try to do the best we can with what we have. I hope we are as close to the front as it seems. We’ll find out tomorrow.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc bounces back from crash to head tight FP2
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
F1
News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton needs to arrive at Ferrari “as a winner” | “It’s a chaotic team”
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
Feature
3h ago
Why Yamaha’s rumoured radical MotoGP shift is bigger than just an engine
Yamaha MotoGP bike 2024
Yamaha MotoGP bike 2024
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez’s judgement on Moto3 superstar David Alonso’s potential
David Alonso
David Alonso
F1
Feature
3h ago
Have Red Bull cured F1 car problems with Baku floor upgrade?
Red Bull are running a revised floor on their RB20
Red Bull are running a revised floor on their RB20

More News

F1
News
4h ago
Lando Norris makes “long way off” claim: “I’m having to push way too much”
Lando Norris on track in Baku
Lando Norris on track in Baku
WSBK
News
4h ago
No rest for the wicked as Alex Lowes, Kawasaki return to WorldSBK action in test
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Kawasaki ZX-10RR, 2024 WorldSBK, action [Gold & Goose]
Alex Lowes, Kawasaki Racing Team, Kawasaki ZX-10RR, 2024 WorldSBK, action …
MotoGP
News
4h ago
di Giannantonio talks VR46 Academy, factory upgrade and ‘on the limit’ Marquez
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing, Ducati GP23, San Marino MotoGP, 2024 MotoGP, portrait [Gold & Goose]
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Racing, Ducati GP23, San Marino MotoGP, 2024…
F1
Results
5h ago
2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Aprilia point out a key realisation from Trackhouse partnership
Raul Fernandez
Raul Fernandez