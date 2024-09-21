Lewis Hamilton hits out at “joke” penalty as Max Verstappen stages press conference protest

Lewis Hamilton has hit out at Max Verstappen’s “joke” penalty for swearing in the FIA press conference at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Red Bull driver Verstappen was handed a community service order as a punishment for using foul language when describing his car’s performance at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Thursday’s FIA press conference in Singapore.

The three-time world champion gave short responses in the FIA press conference which followed qualifying, and refused to answer some questions from journalists.

However, Verstappen later spoke to media outside the room in the Singapore paddock.

Verstappen’s rivals Hamilton and Lando Norris, who beat the Dutchman to pole in Singapore, were asked for their thoughts on his punishment.

Norris joked that Verstappen “deserved it”, before adding: “I think it’s pretty unfair and I don’t agree with any of it.”

Seven-time world champion Hamilton said the penalty was “a bit of a joke to be honest”.

“This is the pinnacle of the sport, mistakes are made,” he added. “I certainly won’t be doing it [community service] and I hope Max doesn’t do it.”

Max Verstappen spoke to media after the press conference

When asked how long he anticipates not giving answers in FIA press conferences for, Verstappen replied: “I’m answering, just not a lot. A problem with my voice.”

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Verstappen said: “It’s just ridiculous to get a better for that. When you insult someone, that’s pretty clear. I didn’t even aim it at anyone.

“It’s a bit of a slip of the tongue moment. This is not even to the stewards. They are just bound to a rule book.

“I actually had a great chat with them about it. They are very understanding, but it’s in the rules and they have to apply something.

“For me, it’s not the right way to go forward in our sport.”