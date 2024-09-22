Max Verstappen continues FIA press conference protest amid swearing row

Max Verstappen has continued his FIA press conference protest against his punishment for swearing by giving only short answers after the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver refused to answer the majority of questions in the FIA’s post-qualifying press conference in Singapore on Saturday, insisting he would rather speak to media outside of the room.

Verstappen’s stance was in response to being ordered to “accomplish some work of public interest” by the FIA after he used an expletive when describing the recent performance of his Red Bull car in Thursday’s press conference in Singapore.

After finishing second to title rival Lando Norris and seeing his championship lead cut to 52 points in Sunday’s grand prix, Verstappen once again carefully worded his answers to press conference host Tom Clarkson, and limited his responses to media in the room.

When asked if he would still prefer to speak to media outside of the official FIA press conference room, a nodding Verstappen replied: “It’s been a long day.”

Verstappen received support from former title rival Lewis Hamilton, who labelled the Dutchman’s punishment as a “joke”.

“This is the pinnacle of the sport, mistakes are made. I certainly wouldn't be doing it [the community service] and I hope Max doesn't do it,” the seven-time world champion added.

Asked for his thoughts on the matter, Norris said: “It’s pretty unfair, I don't agree with any of it.”

Verstappen later called his penalty “ridiculous” when speaking to Sky Sports F1 after qualifying.

“It’s just ridiculous to get a better for that. When you insult someone, that’s pretty clear. I didn’t even aim it at anyone,” he said.

“It’s a bit of a slip of the tongue moment. This is not even to the stewards. They are just bound to a rule book.

“I actually had a great chat with them about it. They are very understanding, but it’s in the rules and they have to apply something.

“For me, it’s not the right way to go forward in our sport.”

As they did on Saturday, Red Bull have arranged a separate media session with Verstappen for journalists attending the race in Singapore.