Max Verstappen pays tribute to “great guy” Daniel Ricciardo after possible final F1 race

Max Verstappen has paid tribute to Daniel Ricciardo after possibly the final F1 race of the Australian’s career at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Ricciardo is expected to be replaced by Liam Lawson at VCARB from the next race at the Circuit of the Americas.

With the intense speculation around Ricciardo’s future, the former Red Bull driver was in a reflective mood during a number of interviews with the media.

In what could be his final outing in F1, Ricciardo played a small role in giving Verstappen a larger championship lead.

Heading into the final few laps, race leader Lando Norris had the fastest lap to his name - and thus the extra point.

However, Ricciardo made a late third pit stop for new soft tyres, setting the fastest lap in the process.

It means Verstappen’s lead over Norris is 52 points, not 51, going to the United States next month.

Over team radio, Verstappen thanked his former teammate.

“Your old pal Daniel picked up the fastest lap,” Horner told Verstappen over team radio.

Verstappen replied: “Thank you Daniel!”

Verstappen spent three years as teammates with Ricciardo at Red Bull, with the pair maintaining a great friendship despite an infamous on-track collision at the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The three-time world champion explained why he’s got such a great relationship with Ricciardo.

“Daniel and I go a way back,” Verstappen told Sky. “We’ve always had a great relationship, great friendship, a lot of respect for each other. Just a great guy. I get on well. It just clicks. There’s no fake person.

“We just get along, easy going. We’re like that.

“He will be remembered as a very fast driver. Everyone knows that but also a great guy in the paddock.”