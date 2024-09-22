Mercedes admit to “wrong decision” with strategy which left Lewis Hamilton fuming

Mercedes have admitted to making the “wrong decision” with Lewis Hamilton’s strategy at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Hamilton started third after a much-improved qualifying performance but endured a frustrating grand prix as he slumped to a sixth-place finish in Singapore, behind Mercedes teammate George Russell.

The seven-time world champion fumed at Mercedes after their decision to offset his strategy by starting him on soft tyres resulted in an early pit stop on Lap 17.

Hamilton blasted Mercedes for “killing me with this offset” over team radio as he dropped behind Russell, and was also left vulnerable on aged hard tyres to future Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, who easily passed him in the closing stages.

Following the race, Mercedes conceded they had made the wrong decision with Hamilton’s strategy.

"That was a really painful evening for us," Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said. "P4 and P6 is not a good result after starting P3 and P4.

"Our strategy decisions in the race were determined by our experiences in the past here where track position is crucial. We thought that the Soft tyre would give Lewis an advantage at the start but that turned out to be the wrong decision.

"With our challenges managing the rear surfaces, we went backwards. Overtaking proved possible, contrary to previous races here where it has been more processional, and in hindsight we should have started him on the Medium.

"It doesn't hide the fact though that we were too slow today. We are struggling at the moment with tracks that are hot and demanding on traction, like here and Baku, but that is no excuse. It is difficult for us to accept but we must do and find a way to improve.

"We now look ahead to Austin where we will have an update coming and we hope that will move us forward."

Lewis Hamilton finished two places behind his teammate George Russell

Neither Hamilton or Russell spoke to media after the race after struggling with “borderline heatstroke”, according to Wolff.

In quotes shared in Mercedes' post-race press release, Hamilton said: "It is hard to describe the range of emotions you feel when we have a difficult race like that. This year continues to be a testing one for everyone, but we are all pushing as hard as we can.

"We don't always get things right and that was the case today with our strategy. We all head into the weekend, and every decision we take, with the right intentions and sometimes it doesn't work out. It can be frustrating, but we are all in this together.



"We have lost some form to the leaders in the past few races and we're working hard to figure out why that is. We will do what we do best though and that is to come together as a team, analyse and refocus ahead of Austin.

"We will head there with energy, drive, and determination. It's another opportunity to show what we can do when we get things right and to hopefully take a step forward with the car."