“I don’t care if it’s a Red Bull,” says F1’s expert defensive driver

Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg scored points at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix by valiantly fending off a Red Bull in the closing stages.

His expert defensive display added credibility to Hulkenberg, who has overachieved admirably all year.

Hulkenberg finished ninth in Singapore - he overtook McLaren’s Oscar Piastri (but lost the position), then defended against Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso before losing out due to a pit stop.

But most significantly he held off Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in the closing stages.

“We pulled it off, put ourselves in a really good position already with quali. I had a good start and a clean race,” the veteran driver reflected.

“I don’t care if it’s a Red Bull or who it is, it’s important that we get those points.”

He added: “Obviously happy to get points, that’s what matters.

“From that point of view, it was good. There’s a few things to look into and review in terms of strategy but otherwise, clean race.

“[It was] not very eventful, but stressful keeping the Red Bull at bay for the whole second stint.

“It was tough to bring it home with the tyres and everything but we managed, so happy and a bit of a redemption from last week.”

Haas finished bottom of the constructors’ championship last year but are revitalised under Ayao Komatsu’s leadership.

Hulkenberg’s sixth points-scoring effort of the year has earned him a move to Sauber in 2025.

Now aged 37, the German will spearhead Audi’s entry into F1 in 2026.

Haas will pair rookie Ollie Bearman with Esteban Ocon next year.

Kevin Magnussen, who returned from a one-race ban in Singapore, will lose his F1 seat in 2025.

Magnussen retired from the Singapore GP with a puncture.

“We tried to do the opposite strategy, go long, hope for a safety car in that middle window and that didn’t happen,” Magnussen said.

“Of course we had to cut it short because we were just too slow on the hards, and then I had the puncture.

“We’ve had good pace in recent races. We’re in a good spot with the car. I think we have an upgrade coming for the next race and there’s every race to look forward to for the rest of the season.”