Lewis Hamilton praises Daniel Ricciardo with “gross” but hilarious memory

Lewis Hamilton has responded to Daniel Ricciardo's F1 axe on social media.

Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo
Lewis Hamilton says it was an “honour to compete” with Daniel Ricciardo after his exit from F1 was confirmed.

RB officially announced on Thursday that Ricciardo will be replaced by Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson for the remaining six rounds of the 2024 F1 season.

The Singapore Grand Prix appears to be the final F1 race for the 35-year-old Australian, who claimed eight victories in 257 grand prix starts across 14 seasons.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was among Ricciardo’s competitors who led the tributes to the former Red Bull driver.

“It’s been a honour to compete with you over the years,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram. "I’ll never forget the battles, the laughs, and drinking out of your shoe. It was gross, but glad I got to do it with you bud.

“You leave a legacy of always being yourself, which in this sport is never easy. You’ve taken it all with the biggest smile and I salute you for it.

“There is so much more for you up ahead and I can’t wait to see what you do next. Always here for you, man.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner described Ricciardo as being “so much more than just a driver”.

“From the moment you arrived at Red Bull it was obvious you were so much more than just a driver,” he wrote.

“Your constant enthusiasm, sense of humour and attitude will leave an indelible legacy on the Team here in Milton Keynes and F1 as a whole. Thank you for the wins, smiles, songs (and I wish I could say the shoeys), you will always be a special part of the Red Bull Family.

“8 wins, 32 podiums, 1329 points. These statistics and accolades are not the only measure of who you are and what you have achieved. Thank you Daniel.”

Former Red Bull teammate and close friend Max Verstappen replied to Ricciardo’s own Instagram post, writing: “Head up mate! Many more beautiful moments to come.”

