“Big question” teased about Red Bull’s “magic” upgrade

"This apparent ‘magic floor’ which is coming to Austin..."

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Guenther Steiner has questioned the significance of an upgrade which Red Bull could bring to Austin.

Formula 1 returns for the final part of the season next weekend for the United States Grand Prix in Texas.

Red Bull and Max Verstappen are desperately scrapping for the constructors’ and drivers’ titles against in-form McLaren and Lando Norris.

Ex-Haas boss and Red Bull technical operations director Steiner had his say on whether the four-week break has allowed the constructors’ champions to rebuild.

“Everything is planned beforehand. I don’t think you have any advantage,” Steiner told the Red Flags podcast.

“What is coming for Austin is already prepared.

“A week or three weeks? I don’t think the preparation level is any different.

“The big question is: how big is this upgrade, this apparent ‘magic floor’ which is coming to Austin, going to help them catch up to McLaren?

“That’s the big question. The rest is straightforward.

“I don’t think catching McLaren this year will be possible. What they showed in Singapore was amazing.

“The Ferrari can play a bigger role than they played in Singapore in the world championship.

“In theory, they should be in front of Max. They didn’t qualify, then there was no red flag or Safety Car to help them. They had to fight which wasn’t easy.

“McLaren is in a good way but Max will fight until the end to hang onto the world championship.”

Steiner insisted that Red Bull’s best hope is to establish themselves as quicker than Mercedes and Ferrari.

“Yes. Then, they can take advantage if the McLaren makes a mistake or something goes wrong,” he said.

“They have to rely on McLaren getting it wrong, more than them getting it right.”

McLaren lead Red Bull in the constructors’ by 41 points and are heavily favoured to win that championship now.

Intriguingly Verstappen still has a 52-point lead over Norris in the drivers’.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB
Results
29m ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown Finale) - Race Results (1)
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown , Race 1
Danny Kent, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Showdown , Race 1
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
News
44m ago
Iker Lecuona “started to cry” after delivering Honda first 2024 WorldSBK podium
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
WSBK
News
56m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “just waiting and watching” before pulling 9-second gap in Estoril Race 1
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Claim about Jack Miller’s ‘passport ride’ criticised as “nonsense”
Jack Miller
Jack Miller
F1
News
1h ago
Christian Horner delivers bullish RB20 development warning to McLaren
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

More News

WSBK
News
3h ago
Remy Gardner out of Estoril World Superbike after Race 1 crash
Remy Gardner, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Remy Gardner, 2024 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Max Verstappen put on the spot about following Adrian Newey to Aston Martin
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Valentino Rossi reveals hot-heated Max Biaggi altercation in an elevator
Valentino Rossi, Max Biaggi
Valentino Rossi, Max Biaggi
BSB
Results
4h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch (Showdown Finale) - Qualifying Results
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, showdown final, qualifying
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, showdown final, qualifying
© Ian Hopgood Photography
WSBK
Results
4h ago
Estoril World Superbike Race 1 Results: Razgatlioglu dominates as Bautista crashes out
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose