Charles Leclerc “curious” to compare against Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Charles Leclerc says he is “super curious” to compare himself against F1 legend Lewis Hamilton when they become teammates at Ferrari.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will make the blockbuster switch from Mercedes to join Leclerc at Ferrari in 2025, taking the seat currently held by Carlos Sainz, who is moving to Williams.

There is huge excitement and anticipation surrounding the transfer, and Leclerc, a seven-time grand prix winner, is keen to discover how he matches up against F1’s most successful driver in equal machinery.

"I will be super curious to see what he has done right for all his career to have had all the success that he's had,” Leclerc told ESPN.

“He has very little weaknesses - well actually, I don't know any weaknesses of Lewis. He's a super strong driver, always there, super fast, super consistent.

"So for me it is going to be super interesting to be able to actually look at the data and know that whatever he does I can do, because we have the same car.

"Now, yes, you learn from other drivers, but when I look at his data and he is much faster in one corner [in the Mercedes], you still have the doubt of whether my car is capable of doing what he does, but next year there won't be this question mark anymore. So it will be a huge.

"It will be super interesting for me to learn from Lewis as much as showing what I am capable of in the same car as Lewis. These two things motivate me a lot.”

Leclerc said he has been getting to know Hamilton better since the news broke that they will become teammates next season.

"We did know each other quite well and obviously since the Ferrari announcement we have got closer than before, but still I knew him before and we talked about our passions that we share, like music, and fashion also. He is a very creative person just like I am,” he explained.

"We don't only speak about racing but also with everything that is around, actually since the announcement with Ferrari we spoke a lot more about our communal passion outside of racing rather than racing itself, because he is still 200% focused on his season with Mercedes and myself on Ferrari.

"But it's cool, we have a very good relationship and I'm sure it will stay that way. I have never had a bad relationship with my teammate and even though I am sure it is going to be a competitive battle, we are here to work for Ferrari and in this there are no doubts.

"He is a huge professional, I have so much respect for him and we already have a really good relationship."