Red Bull owning two F1 teams receives fresh criticism after “weird” fastest lap drama

"I think that the issue there is that in a sport like Formula 1, no owner should have two teams."

Red Bull and RB on track at Silverstone
Red Bull and RB on track at Silverstone

Ex-Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner doesn’t think Red Bull should be allowed to own two teams after Daniel Ricciardo’s fastest lap attempt at the end of the Singapore Grand Prix.

Ricciardo pipped Lando Norris to the fastest lap at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Norris would have taken another point out of Max Verstappen’s championship lead, but it was Red Bull’s sister team, VCARB, which stopped Norris from taking the fastest lap.

Norris’ failure to secure the fastest lap in Singapore now means Verstappen can finish second in every race (and sprint) to secure this year’s world title.

Unsurprisingly, VCARB’s actions resulted in criticism from McLaren CEO Zak Brown, once again questioning the fact Red Bull own two teams.

Giving his view on the situation, Steiner described it as a “little bit weird”.

“This fastest lap, it was a little bit weird when it came you know,” Steiner said on the Red Flags podcast. “I think that the issue there is that in a sport like Formula 1, no owner should have two teams.

“You never get away from the suspicion that there is team orders between teams, not in one team, between teams. I guess we have to respect what Red Bull did at the time, because I was involved in it when they bought Minardi, Mr. Mateschitz.

“F1 was struggling. Minardi was struggling. They would have gone away without a saviour. So F1 has developed a lot since them days, and for the future, maybe there needs to be a fix to this one that nobody can own two teams.”

Steiner feels that it should be a serious talking point in the coming years.

“But I think it shouldn’t be as radical as saying, ‘Oh, in the next Concorde Agreement or commercial agreement, this needs to be sorted’. No,” he added.

“What Red Bull put into F1 to make it what it is now, it’s quite amazing, so in the end, you cannot tell them what to do with their teams. But in the future, there needs to be thoughts about that. How can we avoid this?

“Because if Visa Cash App wasn’t owned by the same owner as Red Bull, nobody would have had the suspicion. Everybody would have said it’s the last hooray from Daniel Ricciardo.

“If, for example, the Sauber would have made the fastest lap, would anybody be worried about it? No.

“So the problem lies, in that one, that it’s owned by the same owners.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez? "The advice he gave me was..."
David Alonso and Marc Marquez
David Alonso and Marc Marquez
F1
News
3h ago
James Vowles claims Williams will have “best driver line up on the grid” in F1 2025
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz
RR
News
3h ago
New Isle of Man TT winner: “You can’t afford a lapse or the worst could happen”
Dunlop, Todd, Hickman
Dunlop, Todd, Hickman
F1
News
4h ago
Red Bull owning two F1 teams receives fresh criticism after “weird” fastest lap drama
Red Bull and RB on track at Silverstone
Red Bull and RB on track at Silverstone
F1
News
5h ago
Christian Horner details key Daniel Ricciardo “influence” on Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo
Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo

More News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
How to watch Japanese MotoGP: Live stream here
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
BSB
News
6h ago
“I definitely shouldn’t have come back when I did” - Andrew Irwin on injury hit 2024 BSB season
Andrew Irwin, 2024 Donington BSB. - Ian Hopgood Photography.
Andrew Irwin, 2024 Donington BSB. - Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
6h ago
Ex-F1 driver baffled ‘polished’ Yuki Tsunoda is ‘overlooked every time’ by Red Bull
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP
News
6h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Is this Japan’s next MotoGP superstar?
Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Takaaki Nakagami: Nothing changes for “sad” MotoGP home farewell
Takaaki Nakagami,
Takaaki Nakagami,