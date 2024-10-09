Helmut Marko drops hint on Red Bull’s plan for 2025 F1 driver line-up

Helmut Marko has suggested he wants a Red Bull junior as Max Verstappen’s teammate for the 2025 F1 season.

The identity of Verstappen’s teammates in 2025 continues to be a hot topic.

Sergio Perez’s form generally in 2024 has been underwhelming, but he’s survived the axe.

Daniel Ricciardo was thought to be the ideal candidate to replace the Mexican until he was replaced by Liam Lawson.

It’s believed that Red Bull will now evaluate Lawson in the final six races to assess whether he could race alongside Verstappen next year.

Speaking to Austrian TV station ORF, Marko said: “I don't know in how many races he [Lawson] was faster than Yuki, but that's why we decided that now is the time to make a comparison with Yuki. Who of the two is the fastest?

“Admittedly, Yuki has improved a lot. He has his emotions under control better. He was sometimes very bad on the radio. Those tirades also slowed him down.

“In other words, he lost his speed. That bothered me the most. But that's gone now. He's fast and consistent on all circuits.”

Marko noted that rival F1 teams are opting for youth.

Haas have replaced Kevin Magnussen with Oliver Bearman, while 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli is Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes.

Franco Colapinto has also impressed during his short stint at Williams, potentially putting him in the frame for a drive next year with Sauber.

“Youth is the trend again,” he added. “What we used to do, is now being done by Mercedes with Antonelli, Haas with Bearman, and I also hope thatColapinto will end up somewhere.

“He was thrown in at the deep end and has delivered three great races.”

When pressed on his hopes for Verstappen’s teammate in 2025, he concluded: “Ideally with a junior from our own junior programme.”