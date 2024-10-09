Helmut Marko drops hint on Red Bull’s plan for 2025 F1 driver line-up

Helmut Marko has dropped a hint over Red Bull's plan for their 2025 F1 driver line-up.

Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko

Helmut Marko has suggested he wants a Red Bull junior as Max Verstappen’s teammate for the 2025 F1 season.

The identity of Verstappen’s teammates in 2025 continues to be a hot topic.

Sergio Perez’s form generally in 2024 has been underwhelming, but he’s survived the axe.

Daniel Ricciardo was thought to be the ideal candidate to replace the Mexican until he was replaced by Liam Lawson.

It’s believed that Red Bull will now evaluate Lawson in the final six races to assess whether he could race alongside Verstappen next year.

Speaking to Austrian TV station ORF, Marko said: “I don't know in how many races he [Lawson] was faster than Yuki, but that's why we decided that now is the time to make a comparison with Yuki. Who of the two is the fastest?

“Admittedly, Yuki has improved a lot. He has his emotions under control better. He was sometimes very bad on the radio. Those tirades also slowed him down.

“In other words, he lost his speed. That bothered me the most. But that's gone now. He's fast and consistent on all circuits.”

Marko noted that rival F1 teams are opting for youth.

Haas have replaced Kevin Magnussen with Oliver Bearman, while 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli is Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes.

Franco Colapinto has also impressed during his short stint at Williams, potentially putting him in the frame for a drive next year with Sauber.

“Youth is the trend again,” he added. “What we used to do, is now being done by Mercedes with Antonelli, Haas with Bearman, and I also hope thatColapinto will end up somewhere.

“He was thrown in at the deep end and has delivered three great races.”

When pressed on his hopes for Verstappen’s teammate in 2025, he concluded: “Ideally with a junior from our own junior programme.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
10h ago
Jorge Martin opens up on anxiety struggles during MotoGP career
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Japanese MotoGP 2024
Jorge Martin, Pramac Ducati, Japanese MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
10h ago
“Williams is a project that’s going up” - Carlos Sainz’s father explains Audi rejection
Carlos Sainz Sr with Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz Sr with Carlos Sainz
F1
News
11h ago
Kimi Antonelli “best prepared” to make F1 debut with Mercedes in 2025
Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP
News
12h ago
MotoGP to unveil new logo in Valencia
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
12h ago
Lando Norris claims he “won” Max Verstappen battle in Austria despite DNF
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris battle in Austria
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris battle in Austria

More News

MotoGP
News
13h ago
Why Francesco Bagnaia’s 2024 MotoGP title situation is “an open wound”
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Japanese GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
14h ago
Helmut Marko drops hint on Red Bull’s plan for 2025 F1 driver line-up
Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko
MotoGP
News
15h ago
Dani Pedrosa: “Radical changes” behind KTM’s recent upturn in MotoGP results
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, Tech3 GASGAS, Indonesian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
15h ago
Ducati’s MotoGP weekend gains “difficult to expect”
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, German MotoGP 2024
Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team, German MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
16h ago
Ousted Alpine F1 boss blames “untrustworthy” management for Oscar Piastri debacle
Otmar Szafnauer
Otmar Szafnauer