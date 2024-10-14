F1 lifeline for Mick Schumacher? Audi revelation gives him hope

Mick Schumacher has emerged as a late contender to take the final F1 2025 seat.

Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher

New Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto says Mick Schumacher is an option for the sole-remaining seat at Sauber next season.

The final seat up for grabs for 2025 comes at the Audi-owned Sauber squad, who are currently in the process of deciding who they should sign to partner Nico Hulkenberg, who will make the switch from Haas at the end of the year. 

Current incumbent Valtteri Bottas is a leading option, while Williams super sub Franco Colapinto and F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto are also believed to be in the frame.

Binotto has now confirmed that Schumacher, who has been Mercedes’ reserve driver for the past two seasons after losing his Haas seat at the end of 2022, is a late contender for the drive.

"We can afford the luxury of not rushing, since all the other teams have decided their line-ups,” Binotto told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

“There are two essential options: on the one hand, experience to set us on the growth path. On the other is a young, talented driver who can accompany us on the path to the top.”

Asked if Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, is on the team’s radar, Binotto replied: “We are definitely evaluating him.

“I met him and spoke to him. I have known him for a long time having been part of the Ferrari Driver Academy. I know his strengths and advantages. He is one of the names we have in mind.”

Binotto has known Schumacher since his days as Ferrari team principal when the 25-year-old German was part of the Scuderia’s young driver programme.

Schumacher recently indicated to Sky Germany that he hopes to claim the last spot on the F1 grid for 2025.

"I'll deal with it if the time comes and Plan A doesn't work,” he said. “Plan B must be in the back of your mind. I don't know where it's going at the moment.”

