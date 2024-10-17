Sebastian Vettel’s verdict on 2024 F1 title race: “If I had to bet on one of the two...”

Sebastian Vettel gives his opinion on this year's F1 title race.

Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel has backed Max Verstappen to beat Lando Norris to this year’s F1 world championship.

Verstappen sits 52 points ahead of Norris with six rounds remaining ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

Since the summer break, the momentum has been with Norris and McLaren.

Norris dominated last time out in Singapore to win by over 20 seconds ahead of Verstappen.

However, Verstappen can afford to finish second in each of the remaining nine races (six grands prix; three sprint races) to secure his fourth title.

Vettel, who won four titles himself between 2010 and 2013, has been retired from F1 since the end of 2022.

However, the German was present at the Blue Earth Summit in London.

During his time there, Vettel gave his verdict on this year’s title race between Verstappen and Norris.

He said: “Well, I hope it goes down to the wire as a fan nowadays.

“It’s great to watch the closer it is.  It’s hard to say but I think Max is the favourite.

“If I had to bet on one of the two today I would bet on Max.”

Vettel has been proactive in campaigning for greater sustainability in F1 and the world in general.

The Blue Earth Summit is a platform used to “address urgent problems of environmental protection and socio-economic development”.

The former Red Bull and Ferrari driver believes F1 are taking concerns about the environment seriously.

“I do get the feeling that obviously they’re taking it seriously.

“I do also believe that more can be done because I know what a powerful machinery F1 is and how much money floats around.

“But I also know from recent years how much you can inspire people, or how much reach you have, which I think is a very powerful thing.”

