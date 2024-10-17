F1 makes surprising fastest-lap bonus point change for 2025

F1 will drop the additional point for setting the fastest lap in a grand prix rule from next season.

Daniel Ricciardo set the fastest lap in Singapore
F1’s governing body the FIA have announced that drivers will no longer receive a bonus point for setting the fastest lap of the race after this season.

The rule was introduced in 2019 and saw the driver who sets the fastest lap in a grand prix score an additional point providing they finished inside the top-10.

In an unexpected tweak to the sporting regulations for 2025 onwards, F1 will no longer award the extra point for the driver who has posted the fastest lap of the race.

The change was confirmed following a meeting of the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council in Paris on Thursday ahead of the United States Grand Prix this weekend.

The rule caused controversy at the Singapore Grand Prix after RB’s Daniel Ricciardo set the fastest lap on the final lap of the race to deny McLaren’s Lando Norris an extra point.

Ricciardo’s final action in F1 aided Max Verstappen, who drives for RB’s senior team Red Bull, in his ongoing title fight against Norris.

Three-time world champion Verstappen is 52 points clear of Norris with six grands prix - and three sprint races - remaining this year.

The FIA also confirmed plans to double the amount of free practice time for young drivers had been approved by the WMSC.

From the 2025 season, a young driver will have two opportunities per car to take part in a free practice session.

Meanwhile, the regulations for the 2026 F1 season are set for a “reorganisation” in a bid to improve “clarity and consistency.”

Tweaks have also been made to the 2026 technical rules, which, according to the FIA, will “see a higher performance from the cars, while maintaining management of the wake characteristics to promote close and exciting racing.” 

