Lewis Hamilton defends ‘leading innovators’ Red Bull amid controversy

Lewis Hamilton has appeared to come out in defence of F1 rivals Red Bull amid the noise surrounding their contentious ride-height device.

Fresh controversy engulfed Red Bull in the build up to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix after suspicions were raised by rival teams that they have a device which could change their car’s ride height under parc ferme conditions.

Red Bull confirmed ahead of the Austin race that they have made a change to their car following talks with F1’s governing body the FIA.

While Red Bull admitted to having the so-called ‘bib’ or ‘tea-tray’ mechanism, they insisted they were doing nothing untoward, adding the device is “inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run”.

Asked for his thoughts on it, seven-time world champion Hamilton said teams pushing the boundaries of innovation has always been a part of F1, though he suggested better policing is needed.

“I’ve only just heard about it, before I got here. But I think the name of our sport is all about innovation. Red Bull have been the leaders and they’ve innovated,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

“Ultimately all the teams look at the rules and try to find how to massage those rules and get the most out of it, even if it’s just over the edge a little bit. You just need to continue to evolve and be better policed.

“At the end of the day they did a better job. God knows how long they’ve had that, and they’ve been winning championships. Maybe that stops now… I don’t think that’s the one thing that’s going to stop them.

“But I think everyone else, we’ve got to continue to be innovators and leading rather than trying to catch up.”

Championship leader Max Verstappen, who is 52 points clear of McLaren’s Lando Norris heading into the final six races, said the changes would make no difference to Red Bull’s performance.

"For us, it was just an easy tool. When the parts were off, it was easy to adjust. But once the whole car is built together, you can’t touch it. So, for us it doesn’t change [anything]," the Dutchman said.

"When I read it, I was thinking about other teams doing it. And then I found out it was related to our team. We never even mentioned it in the briefings, it was just an easier tool to adjust stuff.”

Norris and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri took a different opinion, with both describing the device as a clear breach of F1’s rules.

“There’s a difference between black and white stuff like this, and there’s a difference between pushing the boundaries and creating new things and innovating within the space that you allowed to innovate,” Norris said.

“I think that’s what we as McLaren have done a very good job in but we’re sure not to go any further than that.”