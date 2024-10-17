Sergio Perez will “100 percent be here” in 2025 as he explains ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ post

"I just wanted to make it clear that I will 100% be here next year. I have a contract and I will fulfil it."

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez has explained his viral ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ response to rumours that he will announce his retirement from F1 at the Mexico City Grand Prix next week.

Veteran F1 journalist Joe Saward reported last month that Perez would announce his departure from the sport in front of his home fans at the next race in Mexico City.

Perez is under pressure to keep his seat for F1 2025 despite having a contract to his name, with Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda options for Red Bull.

The Red Bull driver took to X (formerly Twitter), to shut down the speculation about his future by sharing a famous clip with legendary actor Leonardo DiCaprio from the film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, where he states: “I’m not leaving”.

Explaining his humorous post on social media, Perez said in Austin: “Just that sometimes people link these rumours and a lot of people pick it up, especially back in Mexico with the Mexican Grand Prix coming up.

“I didn’t want my fans to be mislead into false information. I just wanted to make it clear that I will 100% be here next year. I have a contract and I will fulfil it.

“That’s not in mind. My mind is to sort out the issues we have at the moment with the car.”

Perez will be hopeful Red Bull’s upgrade package for this weekend will bring them closer to McLaren.

Red Bull, like the majority of teams on the grid, will introduce significant final updates on their cars for the last six races of the year.

Red Bull have an additional challenge on their hands though following the FIA’s clampdown on their ride height device.

Talking about their upgrades for this weekend, Perez said: “It’s a bit of an unknown because of the wind tunnel, we seem to have an issue with the correlation so we don’t really know.

“We don’t have any numbers to it. We just look to change the characteristics we’ve been struggling with for the last year and a half also. We’re just looking to try and get back that momentum. It will be a good track for us to try them. I think if it works here, if we’re able to be competitive, I think our championship can take a massive U-turn.”

