Valtteri Bottas insists “money shouldn’t be an issue” as wait for Audi decision goes on

Valtteri Bottas gives an update on his F1 future.

Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas has insisted his contract demands “shouldn’t be an issue” amid reports the finances surrounding his potential Audi F1 deal are a sticking point.

Audi are still yet to decide which driver will partner Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber for the 2025 F1 season.

Bottas is one of three realistic options for Sauber next year.

Williams’ Franco Colapinto and McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto are thought to be alternatives for Bottas.

A report by Swiss publication Blick has suggested Bottas’ money demands are causing “problems” for Audi.

When asked about the situation in Austin, he said as quoted by Motorsport Week: “I think I mentioned that I was hoping before Austin to be sorted, but we’re still waiting for the final decisions. I think that question is more for Mattia to answer, rather than me.

“At the moment, I’ve got the message that there’s nothing I can do at the moment, and it is not in my hands.  Of course, I’m trying to perform the best I can this weekend, and hope that will boost things up. But that’s where we are.”

“We’ve been in touch on [a] weekly basis, and I know the terms that I’m up for and am just basically waiting for the green light.”

When asked specifically about the finances of the deal, he added: “Shouldn’t be, shouldn’t be an issue.

“I think the terms we’re talking about, I think they should be OK. And I think Audi should have the budget, at least that’s the word out there. So I don’t think it should be an issue.”

Bottas conceded not knowing about his F1 future is an “odd situation” and he’s had “lots of time” to “think about different things.

“In the situation I’m in now, with only one seat available, of course, there is a risk,” Bottas explained.

“I love Formula One, and I want to race in Formula One. So, naturally, it’s a bit of an odd situation.

“But, you know, that’s where we are, and I’ve had lots of time to think about different things.  But still, I’m always positive. I always stay positive, because I really feel and believe that I should be in that seat. I feel I would be best for the interest of the team.

“So, that’s why I’m staying positive. And like I said, not much more I can do now, other than performing on the track and working hard with the team.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
New practice schedule for the 2024 Australian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Free Practice 1 cancelled at the Australian MotoGP
Jack Miller, Simon Crafar, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jack Miller, Simon Crafar, 2024 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
3h ago
2024 Australian MotoGP: Friday Practice - LIVE!
Rain delay, Friday, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Rain delay, Friday, 2024 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
4h ago
How to watch Australian MotoGP Practice live
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton defends ‘leading innovators’ Red Bull amid controversy
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1
News
4h ago
Sergio Perez will “100 percent be here” in 2025 as he explains ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ post
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
5h ago
Valtteri Bottas insists “money shouldn’t be an issue” as wait for Audi decision goes on
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
F1
News
5h ago
Max Verstappen dismisses Red Bull ‘tea-tray’ trick concerns
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
6h ago
A point for pole instead? F1 drivers react to fastest lap bonus axe for 2025
Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen
Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen
F1
News
6h ago
Overlooked Yuki Tsunoda feels he deserves Red Bull F1 chance
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda