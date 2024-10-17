Max Verstappen dismisses Red Bull ‘tea-tray’ trick concerns

Max Verstappen says he is not worried that Red Bull have had to make changes to their F1 car.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen insists he has no concerns that Red Bull have been ordered to make changes to their F1 car following an FIA clampdown.

Ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, Red Bull confirmed they have made changes to their car following discussions with F1’s governing body the FIA.

The talks centred around a device which rivals suspected Red Bull could use to adjust the height of the front of the car’s floor under parc ferme conditions, something which is forbidden under F1’s rules.

Red Bull have agreed to remove the so-called ‘bib’ or ‘tea-tray’ mechanism which has dominated the build up heading into the Austin event.

“I’m not really worried about anything,” Verstappen told Sky Sports F1.

“I just want to have fun and try to do the best I can. Every race is important and naturally this one is very important and we want to do well.

“We’ll see with the upgrades we have what it does to the car. Also a lot of changes to the track with the tarmac, so we also need to get on top of that.

“With the Tea-tray, from my side, nothing changes. So that’s all okay.”

Reigning world champion Verstappen has a 52-point advantage over McLaren’s Lando Norris in the title race with six grand prix - and three sprint races - remaining this season.

Norris accused Red Bull of a “black and white” infringement with their controversial bib, while teammate Oscar Piastri agreed such a device is a clear breach of F1 rules.

“We're obviously pushing the boundaries of the technical regulations,” Piastri said. “Everyone is, and that's what makes F1, F1.

“But from what I've heard and been told, something like this is not pushing the boundaries: it's clearly breaking them.

“I haven't heard which car it's on, or if it's on any car, and obviously there's the reports of it. But if it is something that's being used, it's clearly not been pushing the boundaries. It's been out of the grey area and into a black area.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1h ago
New practice schedule for the 2024 Australian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Free Practice 1 cancelled at the Australian MotoGP
Jack Miller, Simon Crafar, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Jack Miller, Simon Crafar, 2024 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
3h ago
2024 Australian MotoGP: Friday Practice - LIVE!
Rain delay, Friday, 2024 Australian MotoGP
Rain delay, Friday, 2024 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP
News
4h ago
How to watch Australian MotoGP Practice live
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
News
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton defends ‘leading innovators’ Red Bull amid controversy
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1
News
4h ago
Sergio Perez will “100 percent be here” in 2025 as he explains ‘Wolf of Wall Street’ post
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
5h ago
Valtteri Bottas insists “money shouldn’t be an issue” as wait for Audi decision goes on
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
F1
News
5h ago
Max Verstappen dismisses Red Bull ‘tea-tray’ trick concerns
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
6h ago
A point for pole instead? F1 drivers react to fastest lap bonus axe for 2025
Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen
Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen
F1
News
6h ago
Overlooked Yuki Tsunoda feels he deserves Red Bull F1 chance
Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda