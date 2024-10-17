Max Verstappen dismisses Red Bull ‘tea-tray’ trick concerns

Max Verstappen insists he has no concerns that Red Bull have been ordered to make changes to their F1 car following an FIA clampdown.

Ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, Red Bull confirmed they have made changes to their car following discussions with F1’s governing body the FIA.

The talks centred around a device which rivals suspected Red Bull could use to adjust the height of the front of the car’s floor under parc ferme conditions, something which is forbidden under F1’s rules.

Red Bull have agreed to remove the so-called ‘bib’ or ‘tea-tray’ mechanism which has dominated the build up heading into the Austin event.

“I’m not really worried about anything,” Verstappen told Sky Sports F1.

“I just want to have fun and try to do the best I can. Every race is important and naturally this one is very important and we want to do well.

“We’ll see with the upgrades we have what it does to the car. Also a lot of changes to the track with the tarmac, so we also need to get on top of that.

“With the Tea-tray, from my side, nothing changes. So that’s all okay.”

Reigning world champion Verstappen has a 52-point advantage over McLaren’s Lando Norris in the title race with six grand prix - and three sprint races - remaining this season.

Norris accused Red Bull of a “black and white” infringement with their controversial bib, while teammate Oscar Piastri agreed such a device is a clear breach of F1 rules.

“We're obviously pushing the boundaries of the technical regulations,” Piastri said. “Everyone is, and that's what makes F1, F1.

“But from what I've heard and been told, something like this is not pushing the boundaries: it's clearly breaking them.

“I haven't heard which car it's on, or if it's on any car, and obviously there's the reports of it. But if it is something that's being used, it's clearly not been pushing the boundaries. It's been out of the grey area and into a black area.”