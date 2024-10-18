Red Bull demonstrate controversial front bib device to FIA after practice

Red Bull have shown two FIA officials how their controversial front bib device works following F1 practice for the United States Grand Prix.

Heading into the weekend, Red Bull have been under fire for their controversial ride height adjustment device.

Rival teams raised concerns to the FIA that Red Bull were potentially able to adjust the front ride height of the car, something that is strictly forbidden in F1.

This would in theory give them an advantage as they could run the car in a different way in qualifying - on low fuel - and then in the race - when the car is heavier.

After practice in Austin on Friday, where Max Verstappen set the third-fastest time, Red Bull demonstrated to the FIA how their device worked.

It took place very publicly in the Red Bull garage, with Ole Schack - a senior mechanic - showing two officials how it worked.

The two FIA staff were seen looking into the front of Red Bull’s car as Schack demonstrated how it worked.

When this was taking place, Sky Sports F1 tech expert Ted Kravitz commented: “This is the Red Bull number one mechanic Ole Schack demonstrating to two chaps from the FIA, scrutineers, from the FIA’s technical department, exactly how they do it.

“I never thought they were going to actually open. Ole Schackis actually showing how he puts the device into the footwell of the car once the driver is out which adjusts the ride height of the front of the car. So part of this is for the FIA to understand how the device works in a little bit more depth because this would have been the first chance for them to do it and how they’re going to measure it, perhaps with a seal or another form of measurement. What happens once qualifying begins, sprint qualifying and the first parc ferme period begins later today.

“That’s when parc ferme begins and the FIA need to understand how we’re going to measure they’re not changing the floor in parc ferme as the allegations have been against you. They need to understand first of all how the system works and this is how the system works.

“I could watch this all day. Ole Schack, who is the man who knows. Ole has been with Red Bull Racing, he’s a loyal servant. He’s been with them since the beginning. If anyone knows then Ole knows. He’s just demonstrated with the help of those tools. I can’t believe we’re watching being demonstrated. How it is they use this device to affect and change the front ride height of this Red Bull. Absolutely fascinating scenes going on down here. This has been well and truly understood by the FIA.”