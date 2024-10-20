Toto Wolff raises ‘bias’ stewarding concern after Max Verstappen escapes penalty
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has questioned whether F1’s stewards are “biased” with their decision-making after a controversial United States Grand Prix.
George Russell was hit with a five-second penalty for forcing Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas off track during the early stages of Sunday’s race at COTA, a punishment which Wolff described as being a “total joke”.
Meanwhile, McLaren’s Lando Norris was penalised for passing F1 title rival Max Verstappen off track at Turn 12 during a thrilling late battle for the final podium spot, which ultimately went the way of the Red Bull driver.
During an exchange with Russell over team radio on the cool-down lap, Wolff was heard calling the decision not to penalise Verstappen for running Norris wide at the start of the race as “biased decision-making”.
Russell asked: “Did Verstappen get a penalty for that Turn 1?”
Wolff responded: “No, he didn’t get a penalty and at the end Lando got a penalty for being forced off and overtaking on the outside. I guess it’s a bit biased decision making but not surprising.”
To which, Russell replied: “Yeah… strange.”
Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Wolff once again took aim at the “completely odd and bizarre” stewarding decisions seen over the Austin weekend.
“It’s inconsistent. With Valtteri [Bottas] it wasn’t even a race,” Wolff said. "Yesterday [in the sprint race] we’ve seen a few of those incidents which were exactly the same that weren’t penalised, racing for real positions actually.
“Receiving that penalty is completely odd and bizarre. I think we know why but obviously I can’t say that on television.”
Asked if he thought that was due to ‘over-judicious’ stewarding, Wolff said: “Sometimes there’s correlations.”
Pushed on what he meant by ‘correlations’, Wolff added: “When there is decision-making that is a bit interesting.”
Wolff concluded the interview by saying: “At the end of the day, it is a difficult job. Some [stewards] are very good. Some are trying their best and you need to salute these guys.”