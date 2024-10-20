Toto Wolff raises ‘bias’ stewarding concern after Max Verstappen escapes penalty

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has questioned whether F1 stewarding decisions are "biased" after the United States Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen runs Lando Norris out wide at the start
Max Verstappen runs Lando Norris out wide at the start

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has questioned whether F1’s stewards are “biased” with their decision-making after a controversial United States Grand Prix.

George Russell was hit with a five-second penalty for forcing Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas off track during the early stages of Sunday’s race at COTA, a punishment which Wolff described as being a “total joke”.

Meanwhile, McLaren’s Lando Norris was penalised for passing F1 title rival Max Verstappen off track at Turn 12 during a thrilling late battle for the final podium spot, which ultimately went the way of the Red Bull driver.

During an exchange with Russell over team radio on the cool-down lap, Wolff was heard calling the decision not to penalise Verstappen for running Norris wide at the start of the race as “biased decision-making”.

Russell asked: “Did Verstappen get a penalty for that Turn 1?”

Wolff responded: “No, he didn’t get a penalty and at the end Lando got a penalty for being forced off and overtaking on the outside. I guess it’s a bit biased decision making but not surprising.”

To which, Russell replied: “Yeah… strange.”

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Wolff once again took aim at the “completely odd and bizarre” stewarding decisions seen over the Austin weekend.

“It’s inconsistent. With Valtteri [Bottas] it wasn’t even a race,” Wolff said. "Yesterday [in the sprint race] we’ve seen a few of those incidents which were exactly the same that weren’t penalised, racing for real positions actually.

“Receiving that penalty is completely odd and bizarre. I think we know why but obviously I can’t say that on television.”

Asked if he thought that was due to ‘over-judicious’ stewarding, Wolff said: “Sometimes there’s correlations.”

Pushed on what he meant by ‘correlations’, Wolff added: “When there is decision-making that is a bit interesting.”

Wolff concluded the interview by saying: “At the end of the day, it is a difficult job. Some [stewards] are very good. Some are trying their best and you need to salute these guys.” 

