Martin Brundle’s verdict on Max Verstappen: ‘I hate when he does that sort of thing’

“I'm so in awe of Max, and I hate it when he does that sort of thing. He's better than that. He's too good.”

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle in Mexico
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle in Mexico

Legendary F1 commentator Martin Brundle believes Max Verstappen was “lucky” to avoid a more severe penalty for his aggressive driving against Lando Norris at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Verstappen received two 10-second time penalties in Mexico for separate incidents with his title rival.

The first happened at Turn 4 as Norris attempted to overtake Verstappen around the outside.

Verstappen pushed Norris off the corner, but the battle didn’t stop there, as the Dutchman lunged down the inside of the fast left-hander at Turn 7.

The three-time world champion was handed 20 seconds worth of penalties, ultimately dropping him down the order before finishing sixth.

Brundle gave his opinion on the two incidents during Sky’s post-race coverage.

“[The Turn 7 incident] is just a red mist moment, and actually a ridiculous moment,” Brundle said.

“He took the pair of them off, and he was lucky he didn't get a drive through penalty or something.

“I'm so in awe of Max, and I hate it when he does that sort of thing. He's better than that. He's too good.”

Brundle added: “I think he's carrying frustration because he's got the third fastest car at the moment.

“We know he's feisty, and we know he's aggressive - and that's what you want, we're about that - but there is a limit. That second incident was way past the limit.

“If he keeps getting penalties, he'll have to tame it.”

With four rounds to go, Verstappen is 47 points ahead of Norris in the F1 drivers’ championship. 

