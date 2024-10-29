Lando Norris admits: “Sometimes I’ve lost out, not aggressive enough”

Lando Norris has confessed he has “sometimes lost out” due to a lack of aggression.

The F1 Mexico City Grand Prix, and last week’s race in Texas, were dominated by battles between McLaren’s Norris and his championship nemesis Max Verstappen.

A drivers’ briefing in Mexico was reportedly consumed by discussion - including the FIA - about the rules of engagement.

Verstappen was then penalised twice for separate incidents with Norris in the Mexico City Grand Prix, which Carlos Sainz won.

“I knew what to expect,” Norris said.

“I didn't want to expect such a thing, because I respect Max a lot as a driver, but I was ready to expect something like this.

“This is not very clean driving, in my opinion, but I avoided it, and it was a good race.”

Norris finished second in Mexico, behind Sainz, reducing Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship by 10 points.

Heading into the Sao Paulo Grand Prix this weekend, Verstappen leads Norris by 47 points. Four rounds remain.

Verstappen’s driving style has become more scrutinised as his championship grip has been tested by Norris.

“I've always fought fairly. That's who I am,” Norris insisted.

“That's who I am as a racer. That's my way of driving every day.

“Maybe sometimes I've lost out because I've been too fair and not aggressive enough. And that's where I have to find a better balance.

“And those are the things, the changes I've said I've had to change since last weekend and the course of this year, that when you're racing these top guys, you learn things and you have to understand better these balances of attacking, defending, risk management, aggression, all of those types of things.

“For me, I don't need to worry about them. It's got nothing to do with me, in a way.

“I mean, I'll do what I can. I'll race fairly. If he doesn't, then things will go like they did today.

“But I think he wants to race fairly. I hope he does.

“I think he enjoys those moments, too, when it's a fair battle, but... Yeah, all I can do is keep doing what I'm doing. I feel like I'm doing a good job and we'll see what happens.”

Norris described his role in the Turn 7 incident with Verstappen in Mexico.

“You can see how far he went off the track,” the McLaren driver said.

“Yeah, I didn't need to let Max through. I was ahead at the apex of 4.

“I had to avoid him crashing into me, and then 7 was the same thing again.

“The thing is, what I didn't understand, like what didn't come earlier, was he overtook off the track.

“It was also overly aggressive and those types of things, but he overtook off the track.

“I don't know what the wording of the penalties are and those types of things, but he says he drives to the rules.

“That was his main thing he said after last weekend, and today he took by going forwards off the track. We'll see.

“Max will be back next weekend and I expect just more tough battles.”