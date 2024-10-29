Lando Norris admits: “Sometimes I’ve lost out, not aggressive enough”

“I've always fought fairly. That's who I am"

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris has confessed he has “sometimes lost out” due to a lack of aggression.

The F1 Mexico City Grand Prix, and last week’s race in Texas, were dominated by battles between McLaren’s Norris and his championship nemesis Max Verstappen.

A drivers’ briefing in Mexico was reportedly consumed by discussion - including the FIA - about the rules of engagement.

Verstappen was then penalised twice for separate incidents with Norris in the Mexico City Grand Prix, which Carlos Sainz won.

“I knew what to expect,” Norris said.

“I didn't want to expect such a thing, because I respect Max a lot as a driver, but I was ready to expect something like this.

“This is not very clean driving, in my opinion, but I avoided it, and it was a good race.”

Norris finished second in Mexico, behind Sainz, reducing Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship by 10 points.

Heading into the Sao Paulo Grand Prix this weekend, Verstappen leads Norris by 47 points. Four rounds remain.

Verstappen’s driving style has become more scrutinised as his championship grip has been tested by Norris.

“I've always fought fairly. That's who I am,” Norris insisted.

“That's who I am as a racer. That's my way of driving every day.

“Maybe sometimes I've lost out because I've been too fair and not aggressive enough. And that's where I have to find a better balance.

“And those are the things, the changes I've said I've had to change since last weekend and the course of this year, that when you're racing these top guys, you learn things and you have to understand better these balances of attacking, defending, risk management, aggression, all of those types of things.

“For me, I don't need to worry about them. It's got nothing to do with me, in a way.

“I mean, I'll do what I can. I'll race fairly. If he doesn't, then things will go like they did today.

“But I think he wants to race fairly. I hope he does.

“I think he enjoys those moments, too, when it's a fair battle, but... Yeah, all I can do is keep doing what I'm doing. I feel like I'm doing a good job and we'll see what happens.”

Norris described his role in the Turn 7 incident with Verstappen in Mexico.

“You can see how far he went off the track,” the McLaren driver said.

“Yeah, I didn't need to let Max through. I was ahead at the apex of 4.

“I had to avoid him crashing into me, and then 7 was the same thing again.

“The thing is, what I didn't understand, like what didn't come earlier, was he overtook off the track.

“It was also overly aggressive and those types of things, but he overtook off the track.

“I don't know what the wording of the penalties are and those types of things, but he says he drives to the rules.

“That was his main thing he said after last weekend, and today he took by going forwards off the track. We'll see.

“Max will be back next weekend and I expect just more tough battles.”

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
3h ago
Christian Horner’s verdict on Liam Lawson v Sergio Perez skirmish
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Marc Marquez interference? “It’s difficult - I have been involved in the past!”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
4h ago
Two F1 engine manufacturers fined by FIA for breaching cost cap
Alpine
Alpine
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Aleix Espargaro: New helmet development “saved my race” in Thai MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro
Aleix Espargaro
F1
News
5h ago
Toto Wolff explains “tremendous hit on the cost cap” and how Mercedes will cope
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff

More News

RR
News
6h ago
Joe Yeardsley confirms new team for 2025 Isle of Man TT
Joe Yeardsley
Joe Yeardsley
MotoGP
News
6h ago
Honda MotoGP riders explain “positive thing” in RC213V dry issues being mirrored in the wet
Johann Zarco
Johann Zarco
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Marco Bezzecchi frustrated by Ducati GP23 “characteristic”: “I’ve never been fast like last year”
Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi
WSBK
News
7h ago
Blow for BMW and Bimota as weather ruins 2025 test
Bimota
Bimota
F1
News
7h ago
Lando Norris admits: “Sometimes I’ve lost out, not aggressive enough”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris