Sergio Perez’s billionaire backer addresses possible Franco Colapinto sponsorship

Escuderia Telmex, one of Sergio Perez’s key sponsors, has addressed possibly partnering with Franco Colapinto.

Escuderia Telmex is a company founded by Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

In 2013, Slim was the richest man in the world according to Forbes magazine, with an astonishing net worth of $78bn.

Slim has backed Perez since the start of his F1 career.

They also helped fund Esteban Gutierrez’s career in motorsport, as well as backing Brazilian drivers Bruno Senna and Pietro Fittipaldi.

Carlos Slim Domit, the son of Carlos Slim, is the company’s current president and addressed whether they’d be keen on linking up with Colapinto.

Given Escuderia Telmex’s history of backing Latin or South American drivers, Colaptino, who is from Argentina, would make sense

Slim Domit addressed the topic in an interview with ESPN during the Mexico City GP weekend.

“We have been with many drivers many times,” he said.

“We were with Bruno Senna , we were with Pietro Fittipaldi and we were with the two Mexican drivers, with Checo and with Esteban.

“If there was an opportunity to talk about something with Franco, it would not be anything related to Checo.

“We always seek to support Latin American drivers, Franco is doing very well.

“But without a doubt our important project has always been to continue building the development of Mexican drivers and Checo, without a doubt, is the one who represents us all.”

Despite his run of impressive performances, there’s only one seat on the F1 grid for next year.

Sauber are still undecided on their driver line-up.

Valtteri Bottas remains an option, while McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto is in the frame.

Another route onto the grid in 2025 could be through Red Bull, with Christian Horner expressing interest in Colapinto.