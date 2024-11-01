FIA called upon to make stewards “full-time professional” with a “real salary”

GDPA director George Russell has his say on stewarding

The FIA must make its stewards full-time to improve consistency and standards, insists George Russell.

Max Verstappen has clashed with the decision-makers at the past two grands prix in Texas and Mexico, after he was hit with penalties for his combative driving against Lando Norris.

The drivers’ briefing in Mexico was reportedly dominated by a debate about how to interpret the F1 guidelines.

Mercedes driver Russell, in his role as director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, has stuck up for the rulebook itself but has a fresh suggestion for how to improve consistency.

"On a personal view, not a view of the collective, I don't think it needs ripping up at all,” Russell was quoted by Motorsport.

“It just needs some fine adjustments or a small addition. It's all pretty clear.

"The guidelines need to be in place but it also needs to be remembered they are guidelines.

“There's not a written regulation and it's down to the stewards to take the best judgement.

"When things come down to interpretation, and when things are about consistency, you can argue if you were to have the same stewards week-in, week-out, the consistency will be better because they're interpreting things in the same manner and the drivers understand exactly what they expect in a given circumstance.

"So I do feel, again a personal view, not one on behalf of the drivers, but a personal view, I do think we're at a point now in this sport that we do need a full-time professional steward in where they earn a real salary.

"They're not effectively volunteers and I do think within the pool of stewards we've got now, they are definitely up to standard.

“So it's not saying anything bad about the current stewards, it's just saying I feel we should be having system stewarding week-in, week-out."

Johnny Herbert was among the panel of stewards who gave Verstappen two time penalties last week in Mexico for clashing with Norris.

Herbert explained: “It’s the guidelines we followed, the teams agreed with our decisions. The right decision was made, the 20-second penalty for Max Verstappen was not harsh. Was Verstappen’s driving style on the edge or over the top? Yes, it was.

“Verstappen’s driving style was harsh, especially when he’s taking a fellow driver off the track. It’s an absolute no-no from me, current drivers, former drivers and stewards.”

With the advantage in the F1 drivers’ championship again being fought over this weekend at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil, Verstappen’s driving is likely to be scrutinised.

