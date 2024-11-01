Uncertainty over Red Bull 2025 drivers as “lonely” question posed

Yuki Tsunoda quizzed about readiness, Max Verstappen asked about loneliness

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez’s race seat for 2025 remains under intense pressure with rival drivers circling to replace him.

RB’s Liam Lawson and Williams’ Franco Colapinto are under consideration to drive for Red Bull next year in Perez’s place.

Lawson’s teammate Yuki Tsunoda has also thrown his name in the hat ahead of this weekend’s F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Tsunoda insisted he is ready to team up with Max Verstappen: “Yeah. I think definitely.

“I mean, he’s always the driver you want to drive with. He's the best driver so far and he has a lot of skills and definitely I would like to learn a lot of things.

“I just focus now on what I have to do. And so far, I'm just not really able to achieve what I want to do. So, yeah. We'll see how it goes.”

Verstappen was questioned about feeling ‘lonely’ mixing it at the front of the pack with his teammate nowhere to be seen.

“I think since China, for us it's anyway been quite difficult,” Verstappen admitted.

“Other teams have definitely caught up. They have had quite good performance upgrades.

“And even for me it's been hard to be on the podium consistently.

“I think as long as we improve our car, it will also help Checo, naturally. So that's what we're trying to work on.”

Verstappen has not won a grand prix in 10 attempts, while Perez has not been on the podium in the past 15 races.

Red Bull have, as a result, slipped from first to third in the constructors’ championship behind McLaren and Ferrari.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner refused to confirm Perez’s place for 2025, and has admitted an enquiry about Williams’ in-form Colapinto.

Colapinto has no race seat for next season but could be thrown into the RB, with Lawson or Tsunoda promoted alongside Verstappen.

“He's definitely doing a good job,” Tsunoda said about Colapinto.

“To be honest, I don't know much about those things. I didn't see much.

“If it's not an option, I'll be surprised, right? Because he's doing well and he doesn't have a seat so far for next season.

“And if he's fast, I'm thinking for all the teams he will be an option.”

