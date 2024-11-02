McLaren would release Gabriel Bortoleto as ‘done deal’ Sauber claim emerges

McLaren will not stand in Gabriel Bortoleto's way for F1 chance elsewhere as Sauber rumours intensity.

Gabriel Bortoleto
Gabriel Bortoleto

Andrea Stella insists McLaren “will not stop” Gabriel Bortoleto from joining another F1 team as rumours linking him to Sauber intensify.

Bortoleto, the reigning Formula 3 champion, is part of McLaren’s young driver programme and leads the Formula 2 championship with two rounds remaining in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has been linked with the sole-remaining seat at Sauber for 2025, with German publication Auto Motor und Sport reporting the move is a “done deal” per sources from Brazil.

Speaking ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Friday, Stella confirmed McLaren would not stand in Bortoleto’s way if an opportunity arose elsewhere, but insisted no final decision had been made.

“Having the possibility to talk about Gabriel, I would like to take this opportunity to say once again how good a work he's been doing in junior categories, winning F3, leading F2 at the first season,” the McLaren team principal said.

“This is to lead into the fact that I think it's very, very normal and natural that Formula 1 teams are interested in having Gabriel as a driver.

“In terms of McLaren, McLaren will not stop the possibility for Gabriel to drive Formula 1. So conversations are ongoing and we will see what the scenario will be for the future.”

Bortoleto received glowing praise from Red Bull’s three-time world champion Max Verstappen, who made it clear he feels the F2 frontrunner is the man to get the seat alongside Nico Hulkenberg for next season.

“If I was Sauber, I would have signed him already,” the Dutchman said. “I mean, especially if that's anyway for the future and ‘26, with the big rule change.

“It's always good to get used to a team already for a year, make your mistakes here and there, get integrated well, and understand the car a bit. You always feel much more prepared and comfortable when you then start in ‘26.”

