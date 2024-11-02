‘We can’t make the car worse’ - Lewis Hamilton seeks changes amid Mercedes struggles

Lewis Hamilton will request changes to his Mercedes F1 car after a difficult start to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton will look to make changes to his Mercedes F1 car ahead of qualifying at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion has endured a miserable weekend so far in Brazil. He failed to make the cut for the top-10 in sprint qualifying and was knocked out in SQ2, before a frustrating run to 11th in the sprint.

Hamilton lost ground on the opening lap and while he was able to recover to finish where he started, he admitted the 24-lap sprint race was “one of the worst of the year”.

"Probably one of the worst [races] of the year. The car was all over the place. It was a real, real struggle,” the outgoing Mercedes driver explained.

"Our car does not like this track. At least we have time now to make some changes going into qualifying. We definitely can’t make it worse."

Hamilton’s teammate, George Russell, fared better as he took sixth ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly

“It’s just how it is at the moment,” Russell commented. “Often those cars in the midfield are pushing in the beginning to be within the DRS.

“I think we finished the race six seconds behind Carlos [Sainz], six seconds ahead of Gasly, which is exactly what we thought would happen before the race.

“We will try to improve but we are not going to make a pole position, race-winning car from now until qualifying starts.”

Russell has closed to within nine points of sixth-placed Hamilton in the drivers’ standings.

Mercedes, meanwhile, remain fourth, 150 points adrift of Red Bull with four grands prix and one sprint race remaining this season. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
8m ago
Max Verstappen demoted to fourth with penalty for VSC breach
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
Results
13m ago
2024 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Sprint Results after Max Verstappen penalty
Lap 1 in São Paulo
Lap 1 in São Paulo
F1
News
46m ago
‘We can’t make the car worse’ - Lewis Hamilton seeks changes amid Mercedes struggles
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris “not proud” of Brazil sprint win after McLaren team orders
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
2h ago
Oscar Piastri gives up Brazil sprint win to Lando Norris, Max Verstappen faces investigation
Oscar Piastri moved over for McLaren teammate Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri moved over for McLaren teammate Lando Norris

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
VR46 offers update on Fabio Di Giannantonio after season-ending surgery
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Recurring vibration issue strikes Jack Miller in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint
Jack Miller, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
Jack Miller, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Pedro Acosta “was close to hitting” Jack Miller “20 times” in Malaysian MotoGP Sprint
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
3h ago
2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
News
3h ago
Charles Leclerc fined €10,000 for swearing in Mexico F1 press conference
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc