Shock theory that Red Bull and Williams may discuss Carlos Sainz trade

Christian Horner’s visit to the Williams motorhome in Brazil may not have been about what we first assumed.

The rumours surrounding Franco Colapinto went into overdrive when the Red Bull boss was spotted emerging from talks from Williams’ counterpart James Vowles.

Colapinto’s brilliant form since his mid-season arrival in Formula 1 has turned him into a possible option for either of Red Bull’s two teams, in a move which would shake up the 2025 F1 driver line-up.

But, there might have been another reason for the talks between Horner and Vowles.

“Hmm… If I was Horner, I would be negotiating a price to get Carlos Sainz into the big team and let Williams keep Colapinto,” suggested Sky Sports’ Karun Chandhok.

“Yes yes, the Max camp apparently don’t want him but it’s been a decade since they were teammates (get over it!) and this year has shown they need two drivers scoring.”

The pressure on Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez has intensified as he fails to arrest a run of dreadful form.

His inability to score points has seen McLaren, and even Ferrari, overtake Red Bull in the constructors’ championship.

Liam Lawson has been brought into the RB team, replacing the under-performing Daniel Ricciardo, and is possibly auditioning for the 2025 Red Bull seat.

His teammate Yuki Tsunoda is also a clear option but Williams’ Colapinto has wowed everybody in F1 since his recent arrival.

Colapinto has no place at Williams next season because they have completed the impressive coup of signing outgoing Ferrari grand prix winner Sainz, alongside Alex Albon.

That attracted Red Bull who could put Colapinto in the RB, and Lawson into Perez’s Red Bull.

But Chandhok’s prediction is another intriguing suggestion which would take Sainz away from Williams without ever getting into their car.

Sainz was linked with Red Bull earlier this year when he lost his Ferrari drive to Lewis Hamilton, but they opted to reaffirm faith in Perez instead. That faith is now wearing thin.

Do Williams face a fight to keep star signing Sainz before he even begins his journey with them?