David Croft counters Max Verstappen’s dig at British media

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft has taken issue with Max Verstappen’s dig at British media at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Following a stunning comeback victory from 17th on the grid in a chaotic, rain-hit race at Interlagos, Verstappen, who is on the brink of clinching a fourth straight world title, took aim at British media.

In the wake of recent criticism from former F1 drivers including Damon Hill, Martin Brundle and Johnny Herbert, the Red Bull ace questioned the lack of British media attending the post-race FIA press conference in Brazil.

“I have a quick question,” Verstappen said. “I appreciate all of you being here, but I don’t see any British press? They had to run to the airport? Or they don’t know where the press conference is?”

But Croft took to X (formerly Twitter) in response, writing: “Sometimes there’s more to a story than just a sound bite or a chance to attack people for perception of British bias.

“For my part, as it’s a press conference for written media only, I never attend the post race conference, no matter who’s won.

“Thursday press conferences are different, they are for broadcast and written media together. Just to help people understand.

“And the quotes from this are freely available to all media, hence other journalists might be off gathering other stories at the time, in the knowledge that they won’t miss anything said at the FIA post race presser.”

F1 presenter Will Buxton described Verstappen’s comments as a “cheeky post-race dig”.

“Max’s cheeky post race dig at UK press not being there probably needs a bit of context,” he wrote on X.

"I haven’t been to a post race presser in years as I’m always on air. For print press post race is a hectic time of driver pen and ad hoc team boss interviews conducted in the paddock itself.

“From my days as a written journalist the balance was always weighing up grabbing quotes in the paddock versus asking a question in the conference knowing that a full transcript is always made available of the top three presser. Paddock is usually a better use of time on deadline.

“If you’re British, then a Lewis, Lando, George in the top 3 probably gives a bit of sway to being there but not always. Usually only if there’s a controversy that needs addressing would you sacrifice searching out often unique quotes for a fully transcribed official session.”