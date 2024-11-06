Mercedes F1 reunion expected for Valtteri Bottas after Sauber axe

Valtteri Bottas is set to land a return to the Mercedes F1 team for 2025 following his departure from Sauber.

The soon-to-be-Audi works team confirmed on Wednesday morning that Bottas, and current Sauber teammate Zhou Guanyu, will leave the Swiss squad at the end of the 2024 campaign.

Sauber have opted to sign Formula 2 points leader Gabriel Bortoleto to complete their driver line-up for 2025, partnering fellow new signing Nico Hulkenberg.

Bottas is expected to remain in the F1 paddock, however, with the 10-time grand prix winner likely to return to Mercedes in a reserve role, according to Lawrence Barretto.

Autosport reports Bottas has been in discussions with Mercedes for “several weeks”.

If a deal is agreed, the 35-year-old Finn would replace Mick Schumacher as Mercedes’ reserve driver, acting as backup to George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli in 2025 following Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster switch to Ferrari.

Speaking ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix, Bottas told F1TV that he “would consider” a return to Mercedes, with whom he drove for between 2017 and 2021.

"A situation like this is never easy for anyone," Bottas said as his Sauber exit was confirmed. "But after all the good and in-depth discussions we had in the past weeks, we realised that the conditions to grow this project together were not met.

"These past years with the team have been an incredible journey, full of growth, challenges, and unforgettable moments. I’m grateful for the joint experiences as well as the trust and support I’ve felt every step of the way.

"Though it’s time to move on, I’ll always carry a piece of this team with me, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for us both."