Liam Lawson hits out at ‘complete bull****’ F1 anthem choice when McLaren win

Liam Lawson has criticised McLaren’s decision to play the British national anthem after winning F1 races.

A rendition of ‘God Save the King’ is played on the podium whenever McLaren wins a grand prix due to the Woking-based team operating under a British licence.

McLaren was founded by the legendary New Zealand racing driver Bruce McLaren in 1963 and entered F1 three years later.

RB’s Liam Lawson, a fellow Kiwi, has hit out at McLaren’s decision, describing it as “bull****”.

“It makes no sense,” he told the Red Flags podcast. “It’s a New Zealand team. The name is still McLaren.

“Red Bull play the Austrian national anthem and the team’s based in the UK. McLaren is based in the UK, but it’s a New Zealand team.

“It’s completely bull**** is what it is, honestly. Especially if you’re from New Zealand. Because Bruce McLaren is an absolute legend.”

McLaren have claimed 188 race wins, 12 drivers’ championships and eight constructors’ championships.

They are on course to add a ninth to that tally, holding a 36-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors’ standings with three races remaining this season.

It would mark McLaren’s first world title triumph since Lewis Hamilton clinched the drivers’ championship in 2008 at the dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix showdown.

McLaren last won the constructors’ championship in 1998 with Mika Hakkinen and David Coulthard driving for the team.