Martin Brundle reveals ‘smartest decision’ he ever made and Murray Walker advice

Martin Brundle recalls working with Murray Walker and the best advice he received from the 'voice of F1'.

Martin Brundle
Martin Brundle

Martin Brundle has revealed some of the best advice he received from legendary F1 commentator Murray Walker.

Walker became synonymous with F1 through his commentary, first with the BBC and then ITV. He became a full-time commentator in 1978 and retired in 2001.

Known as the ‘voice of F1’, Murray struck up a legendary partnership with Brundle when the ex-F1 driver became a co-commentator on ITV in 1997.

“Well, I knew Murray very well because even from the Formula 3 days, he would turn up on his motorbike when there wasn’t a Formula 1 race on that weekend and just watch us in F3, me and Senna, something like that,” Brundle told the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

“And then when I got into F1 as a driver, I spent time with Murray, we would go and have dinner. I considered him a good friend, and we all respected him enormously.

“The smartest decision I ever made in my working life was to stand up and talk to him, because he always stood up because he said it opened his diaphragm and there was a lot of breath coming out of Murray when he was going for it, and I did that.

“So, I worked on his level and talked to him and that, as far as I was concerned, there was two people talking about Formula 1. The fact that there were many millions listening was neither here nor there.”

He added: “A piece of advice Murray gave me on the eve of the first race was, ‘just remember we’re only here to inform and entertain, nothing else’, and I live by that mantra today.”

Brundle went on to recall how Walker, who died in 2021 at the age of 97, became famous for his ‘Murrayisms’ - amusing and often factually incorrect quips.

“Learning how to talk about Formula 1 and broadcast Formula 1 from Murray Walker is like having Pele teach you how to kick a ball,” Brundle said.

“He was always respectful. I had to correct him from time to time because he would make the occasional blunder, which Murray lived off let’s be honest! I would have to gently correct him on a few things.

“But I think people came on that journey with me as well, because they knew there was the ultimate respect. We got on very well, really well.

“He was smart enough to trade off mistakes. Who else could get away with that in the world of broadcasting? You’re famous and loved for making errors. It’s genius, isn’t it? He had such a personality.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
14m ago
F1 pundit Martin Brundle gets OBE in King's new year honours
Martin Brundle, F1 2024
Martin Brundle, F1 2024
© XPB Images
MotoGP
News
49m ago
One Ducati satellite rider hopes to “annoy” Marc Marquez in MotoGP 2025
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2024 Dutch MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
1h ago
MotoGP young gun talks ‘thing I would like to never repeat’ after 2024
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, MotoGP 2024
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Racing, MotoGP 2024
© Gold and Goose
RR
News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT winner won't be road racing in 2025, gets British Supersport deal
Lee Johnston, 2025
Lee Johnston, 2025
© Twitter
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Jorge Martin ‘will never be the Captain of Aprilia’ in MotoGP like Espargaro was
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
2h ago
Fernando Alonso phoned Toto Wolff when he heard Lewis Hamilton was leaving
Toto Wolff
Toto Wolff
F1
News
2h ago
Martin Brundle reveals ‘smartest decision’ he ever made and Murray Walker advice
Martin Brundle
Martin Brundle
MotoGP
News
19h ago
F1 champion Max Verstappen on his love for MotoGP
Max Verstappen, Red Bull F1 team, 2024 Abu Dhabi GP
Max Verstappen, Red Bull F1 team, 2024 Abu Dhabi GP
© XPB Images
MotoGP
News
20h ago
How much did pre-season concussion impact Franco Morbidelli’s 2024 MotoGP year?
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
21h ago
How Alex Marquez made late 2024 MotoGP gains
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose