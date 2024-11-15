New insight into Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 exit: “His world had collapsed”

"You could already hear on the radio that his world had collapsed."

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo

RB CEO Peter Bayer has revealed Daniel Ricciardo pushed for the news of his F1 exit not to be communicated to the public even after his Q1 elimination at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Ricciardo bowed out of F1 following the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

It was a sudden exit given Ricciardo was in the frame to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull after the summer break.

Ricciardo’s formal departure from RB wasn’t announced until the Friday after Singapore despite it being public knowledge.

Speaking to German publication Auto Motor und Sport, Bayer detailed Ricciardo’s departure - and what happened during the Singapore weekend.

“We had agreed with Daniel that we would not communicate it,” he said.

“We knew that we would look a bit outdated as a team. But we also did it to protect the driver. It was his wish.

“He believed right to the end that he would finish at the front in qualifying and show everyone. I’ve never seen such mental strength in an athlete. And I’ve been in a lot of sports.”

Ricciardo’s weekend didn’t go to plan as he was knocked out in Q1 at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Bayer conceded it was a “terrible moment”.

“It was a terrible moment when he exited in Q1,” Bayer added. “You could already hear on the radio that his world had collapsed.

“We then spoke to him again on Saturday. We sat together in our office at two o’clock in the morning and asked him what we should do now.

“He then told us that we should just let him drive the race. He just didn’t want any nonsense.”

Bayer is adamant the team would have given Ricciardo a deserving send-off if he remained with the team until Abu Dhabi.

“As a team, we put ourselves in front of him,” Bayer said when explaining the decision to replace Ricciardo with Liam Lawson.

“If Daniel had driven all the way to Abu Dhabi, then of course we would have celebrated his farewell with fireworks and a photo on the grid, just like [Kimi] Räikkönen back then.

“That’s what everyone would have wanted.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Analysis: Bagnaia vs Martin - who holds the advantage ahead of title decider?
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Solidarity GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Solidarity GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Johann Zarco produces “one of the best laps” to make Barcelona MotoGP Q2
Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Johann Zarco, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Maverick Vinales: “Plenty of room” in Pecco practice start incident
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez Tech3 tangle a “scary, shit happens” situation
Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez
Pedro Acosta, Augusto Fernandez
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jorge Martin: Barcelona MotoGP circuit needs resurface “for the good of the show”
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
4h ago
Revealed: Ducati test rider explains Marc Marquez’s huge task on GP23
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP
News
4h ago
“Difficult” for Fabio Quartararo “to make a great race” at Barcelona MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fabio Quartararo, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez: “Not a surprise, podium super difficult”
Marc Marquez, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Marc Marquez, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Pecco Bagnaia explains Barcelona MotoGP Maverick Vinales incident: “I lost the front”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
5h ago
Aleix Espargaro: “Saturday I can have some fun, fastest engine I ever had”
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Aleix Espargaro, Jorge Martin, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP