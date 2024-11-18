Michael Schumacher parallel drawn ahead Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari switch

David Coulthard has drawn parallels between Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton ahead of the latter's move to Ferrari.

Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher

Ex-F1 driver David Coulthard has rasied concerns that Ferrari may not get a prime Lewis Hamilton when he joins the team next year. 

Hamilton shocked the F1 world when he announced in February he would be leaving Mercedes after 12 seasons to join rivals Ferrari, taking the seat currently occupied by Carlos Sainz.

Since agonisingly missing out on a record-breaking eighth world title in his controversial defeat to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in 2021, Hamilton has won just twice amid Mercedes’ competitive struggles in F1’s new era of regulations.

And Coulthard reckons there could be similarities between Hamilton's impending switch and when Michael Schumacher made his F1 comeback with Mercedes in 2010. 

“I suspect [the move] was slightly emotional and in a frustrated place. Some relationships, over time, become a bit stale,” Coulthard told PlanetF1.

“He obviously saw the opportunity at Ferrari a bit like, I guess, Mercedes when they brought Michael back.

“They [Mercedes] thought they were getting the Michael [Schumacher] of his Ferrari era, and then they found out they just got a good Michael.

“Ferrari may end up just getting a good Lewis. A good Lewis is still pretty handy, but he’s been consistently outperformed by George [Russell] this year – maybe not in the championship points table, but in terms of qualifying and that.

“What I lacked in my career was that qualifying speed. If I look at the some of the fastest drivers, your Mikas, Kimis, Michaels, and Ayrtons and whoever else fits into that, these guys just have speed.

“The minute they lose that little bit of speed… I’m not a big football fan, but I hear the analogy about a striker losing a yard – the thing that allowed them to get there and put the ball in the back of the net was they were just that wee bit quicker.

“The minute they lose that speed… they’re still brilliant, but they’re not as. brilliant as they were.

“So Lewis may well not quite deliver what he’s hoping for, because, first of all, he’s got to outqualify Charles.

“I think Charles, at 26/27, he’s still pretty handy, and that may make it difficult for Lewis.”

Coulthard added: “It’s an interesting question, because Lewis has got nothing to prove. He’s a seven-time World Champion.

“He could have been nine or 10, you know, because he’s been pretty close on other occasions. I personally don’t think it’s about how many titles you get that defines how great a driver you are.

“I know the history books… they need that, don’t they? They need him to have eight, so he can be undisputed champion of the world.

“But, whatever he does, there’ll be someone comes along and betters it in the future, because every generation should be better.

“Otherwise, we would not have evolved as humans! So it’s not about trying to cast what he’s achieved.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
7m ago
Ducati ‘not expecting big problems’ from Marc Marquez’s first factory bike feedback
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
42m ago
The trait McLaren’s rising star shares with their current F1 driver
Photo by Macau GP
Photo by Macau GP
MotoGP
News
45m ago
EXCLUSIVE: Chantra outlines his target as a MotoGP Rookie
Somkiat Chantra, Honda Team Asia, Moto2 Grand Prix Solidarity Barcelona
Somkiat Chantra, Honda Team Asia, Moto2 Grand Prix Solidarity Barcelona
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales ready for “beautiful" new MotoGP challenge at KTM
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
F1
News
2h ago
Liam Lawson was “told off” by dad for middle-finger salute to Sergio Perez
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson

More News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
“No power in the brake”: Pedro Acosta’s top-KTM goal evaporates at Barcelona
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
F1
News
4h ago
Canadian GP to move as F1 takes step closer to regionalised calendar
Start of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Start of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
4h ago
How important is a ‘fast impression’ in Tuesday’s Barcelona MotoGP test?
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Fabio Quartararo banks “one of my greatest races” with Barcelona MotoGP P11
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Marc Marquez makes first visit into official Ducati garage
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez