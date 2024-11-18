Canadian GP to move as F1 takes step closer to regionalised calendar

Canadian GP set to move to earlier slot from 2026 to help F1's calendar regionalisation plan.

Start of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Start of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix

The Canadian Grand Prix will move to an earlier-than-normal slot from 2026 as part of a plan to help F1 regionalise its race calendar.

F1 announced on Monday that the promoter of the Canadian Grand Prix, Octane Racing Group, along with key stakeholders from the Canadian government and city of Montreal, had agreed to move their race in two years’ time.

The Canadian Grand Prix typically has a June slot which breaks up the European leg of the calendar, but starting in 2026, it will be run on “the third or fourth weekend of May each year”.

F1 says that bringing the Montreal race forward to late May will “allow the European leg of the season to be consolidated into one consecutive period over the European summer months” and will remove “an additonal transatlantic crossing by the Formula 1 community each year”.

This will help boost F1’s efforts to become more sustainable by reducing associated carbon emmisions.

The Canadian Grand Prix would likely take place after the Miami Grand Prix, which has been held in early May since making its F1 debut in 2022, creating a North American pairing. 

F1 has made an effort to create a more regionalised schedule in recent years, moving the Japanese Grand Prix to April to tie in with other races in the Asia-Pacific region - Australia and China.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix moved to September this year to form a back-to-back with the Singapore Grand Prix, while the Middle Eastern rounds have also been closely aligned at both the start and end of the calendar. 

Monaco will move to the first full weekend in June each year from 2026 and will likely kick-start the European leg of the season.

“I am incredibly grateful to the promoter and all of the government stakeholder partners involved in the Canadian Grand Prix, from the local, to the provincial and national government,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“We applaud the tremendous effort from all involved to accelerate the temporary build of the event, to be ready to host the Formula 1 community earlier than in the past.

“The change will make the future flow of our calendar not only more sustainable, but logistically more sensible for our teams and personnel. Our Net Zero by 2030 commitment continues to be a priority for us as a sport and it is thanks to changes like this that we are on track to hitting our goal.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
5h ago
Ducati ‘not expecting big problems’ from Marc Marquez’s first factory bike feedback
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
6h ago
The trait McLaren’s rising star shares with their current F1 driver
Photo by Macau GP
Photo by Macau GP
MotoGP
News
6h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Chantra outlines his target as a MotoGP Rookie
Somkiat Chantra, Honda Team Asia, Moto2 Grand Prix Solidarity Barcelona
Somkiat Chantra, Honda Team Asia, Moto2 Grand Prix Solidarity Barcelona
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Maverick Vinales ready for “beautiful" new MotoGP challenge at KTM
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
F1
News
8h ago
Liam Lawson was “told off” by dad for middle-finger salute to Sergio Perez
Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson

More News

MotoGP
News
8h ago
“No power in the brake”: Pedro Acosta’s top-KTM goal evaporates at Barcelona
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
F1
News
9h ago
Canadian GP to move as F1 takes step closer to regionalised calendar
Start of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Start of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
MotoGP
News
9h ago
How important is a ‘fast impression’ in Tuesday’s Barcelona MotoGP test?
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Francesco Bagnaia, 2024 Solidarity Barcelona…
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Fabio Quartararo banks “one of my greatest races” with Barcelona MotoGP P11
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
MotoGP
News
9h ago
Marc Marquez makes first visit into official Ducati garage
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez