Yuki Tsunoda “nearly got sent back home” after US Customs drama

RB F1 driver Yuki Tsunoda reveals Customs drama as he arrived in the USA ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda was worried he would be denied entry into the United States for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix after an ordeal at Customs.

The Japanese RB driver said he faced extra questioning from Border Control officials upon arriving into the States ahead of this weekend’s race in Las Vegas, leaving him worried about the possibility of being sent home.

“Luckily they let me in after a couple of discussions, a lot of discussions, actually,” Tsunoda told media in Las Vegas.

“I nearly got sent back home. Everything is all good now but yeah, luckily I'm here. There was my physio that I travel with. Obviously when you go through customs, you go individually, right?

"And suddenly he [the official] just put me in the room and when I had a conversation I was like: can I bring the person that I'm going to travel with? Maybe he can help a little bit to explain a bit more about myself and the situation in Formula 1?

“But they didn't allow me to bring them or even call anyone. I wanted to call the team as well, or maybe F1 so they can help me. But in that room, you can't do anything.”

Tsunoda was surprised by the incident after ensuring he had the correct visas and having had smooth experiences on his previous journeys through America this year.

“I did the visas and everything,” he explained. “It's been a shame. I guess with the last three, I was able to enter smoothly. So it felt a bit strange that I got stopped and had a proper discussion.”

The 24-year-old reckons his clothing may have led the officials to doubt that he was an F1 driver.

“Maybe I was wearing pyjamas and the colour looks like a... I don't know. It just feels that I got a lot of pressure from them, and I couldn't say anything,” he said.

“Otherwise if I say something I feel like I'm more in trouble. Luckily I went through smoothly.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

