Sergio Perez condemns father’s homophobic remarks about Ralf Schumacher

Sergio Perez says his father's homophobic comment about ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher was a "mistake".

Sergio Perez has criticised his father Antonio Perez Garibay for homophobic remarks he made towards ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

Schumacher, who raced in F1 from 1997 to 2007, revealed this summer that he was in a same-sex relationship. The brother of seven-time world champion Michael received overwhelming support for his decision to come out as gay, including from Lewis Hamilton.

Responding to comments the grand prix winner turned pundit made about Perez’s Red Bull future, Perez Garibay appeared to make fun of Schumacher’s sexuality.

"There is a driver who was a Formula 1 driver, [turned] journalist. He first stated that Checo was already out of Red Bull. The following week, [Schumacher] came out of the closet,” Perez Garibay is quoted as telling Mexican media.

"I don't know if he was in love with Checo. Do you understand it? There are many strange things. You no longer know if he is a journalist, a woman, a gentleman. But his opinion does not matter, not because of Checo Perez, but because of what his [ex-]wife said about him."

Perez was asked if he would speak to his father about the comments he made ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“Yeah definitely. First of all I don’t agree with any of his comments,” Perez told Sky Sports F1.

“I think he did a mistake in that regard. I don’t share any of his views but at the same time I don’t control what my father has to say. I can only control what I say.

“I think it’s important as a sport to always show that whatever happens on track, it always remains on track. That’s the way I see it and we should always be an example for the rest of the world.”

Schumacher insisted he “is not angry” with Perez’s father despite the remarks.

"I would also stand behind my son 100 percent and try to help. That is what you do as a father,” he wrote in a post on social media.

“As for the style, I would be different but we know Mr. Perez with all his emotions. That is why I am not angry with him. However, I believe that results on the track would be the better argument."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

