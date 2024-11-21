McLaren’s team orders U-Turn after Lando Norris F1 title bid collapse

McLaren are set to shift their stance on team orders with Lando Norris's faint F1 title hopes all but over.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri says McLaren have changed their stance on using team orders with teammate Lando Norris’s F1 title hopes effectively over.

Norris’s ambition of winning this year’s world championship suffered a hammer blow as he slipped from pole position to sixth at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, while title rival Max Verstappen staged an incredible fightback victory from 17th.

The result saw Verstappen extend his championship advantage to 62 points with three races remaining, all but ending Norris’s hopes of winning a first drivers’ title this year.

Verstappen will be crowned world champion at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix if he leads by at least 60 points after the race.

Norris’s fading championship hopes mean that McLaren will no longer make Piastri, who gave up the sprint win to Norris in Brazil, play a supporting role.

Asked if he would now return to an equal footing with Norris, Piastri told media in Las Vegas: “Pretty much, yes.

“There’s still some, let's say, very specific scenarios where I might be needed to help out. But for the very large majority of situations, it's back to how it was.

“The drivers’ championship picture is very slim, and the constructors’ championship is certainly not over for us.

“It's certainly not a done deal, so that's definitely the biggest thing. So it's a very specific few scenarios that maybe I'll still help out if that's what I'm asked to do, but I'm going into the weekend trying to win.”

McLaren lead Ferrari by 36 points in the constructors’ championship, while Red Bull are 49 points further back in third.

While Piastri was happy to play a supporting role to Norris, he stressed he wants to make sure he doesn’t find himself in the same position next season.

"To be honest, I wasn't that disappointed with giving that up," the Australian added.

"Of course I would have loved to have won the sprint, but a [it is] very different scenario to a grand prix.

"I proved what I wanted to prove, in terms of qualifying on pole, and that was just to myself.

"Qualifying on pole for the sprint, even if I had won the sprint, qualifying on pole was probably the more satisfying thing for me.

"I knew I did the right things in the sprint, and that's good for me.

"I'm happy that we don't have to go into those kind of things as much anymore, and obviously next year, I want to make sure that I'm not in a position, championship wise, to be subject to that.

"But in reality, I probably needed to help out at that one time in Brazil and that's been it. So it's been a lot of talk for not much on-track action."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
The underrated star of the 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Why “not very positive” Honda MotoGP test steps aren’t ‘stressing’ Zarco
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
WSBK
News
7h ago
Xavi Vierge wants to start 2025 WorldSBK “as we finished 2024” after late Honda progress
Xavi Vierge, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Xavi Vierge, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
MotoGP
News
7h ago
Franco Morbidelli on VR46 debut: “We have this magical thing”
Franco Morbidelli, Barcelona MotoGP Test
Franco Morbidelli, Barcelona MotoGP Test
MotoGP
News
8h ago
MotoGP 2025: Who is each rider's crew chief?
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose

More News

MotoGP
News
8h ago
Pedro Acosta: “Sometimes the bike becomes a little bit crazy”
Pedro Acosta, Barcelona MotoGP Test
Pedro Acosta, Barcelona MotoGP Test
WSBK
News
9h ago
First WorldSBK win “not impossible” for Axel Bassani after “difficult” 2024 season
Axel Bassani, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Kawasaki.
Axel Bassani, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Kawasaki.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
9h ago
Axed F1 driver tipped as perfect Sky Sports replacement for Damon Hill
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP
Feature
9h ago
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez head 2024 MotoGP falls list
Pedro Acosta
Pedro Acosta
F1
News
10h ago
Aston Martin explain reasons for Dan Fallows’ removal
Dan Fallows
Dan Fallows